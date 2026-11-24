Justin Thomas remains one of the PGA Tour’s most accomplished players, with 16 career victories and two major championships. However, the 2026 season did not produce the results he wanted.

The American made 17 cuts in 18 starts, recorded two top-10 finishes and ended the year 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

Thomas also returned to competition in March after undergoing a microdiscectomy to address a back problem in late 2025. As he prepares for the upcoming offseason events and the 2027 campaign, changes to his playing setup have become a key development.

Justin Thomas and Matt Minister End Two-Year Caddie Partnership

16-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas and caddie Matt Minister have parted ways after approximately two years together.

Minister joined Thomas ahead of the 2024 Masters after the golfer parted ways with longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay. Thomas had previously enjoyed considerable success with Mackay, including their 2022 PGA Championship victory.

The partnership with Minister began at Augusta National, where Thomas missed the cut in their first tournament together.

Golfweek’s Adam Schupak shared details about Thomas’ expected next steps.

The golfer is expected to have a friend carrying his bag at the Skins Game on November 27.

Michael Cromie has reportedly been hired as his full-time caddie, although Thomas and his team have not confirmed the appointment independently.

Cromie previously worked with Chris Kirk during the 2026 season and filled in for Ted Scott at the 2025 BMW Championship.

The separation comes after a two-year stretch without a victory for Thomas and Minister.

Thomas is scheduled to compete at the Skins Game at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event will also feature Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and Jackson Koivun.

The caddie change comes as Thomas prepares for his remaining competitive appearances, including a familiar offseason event alongside his father.

Justin Thomas Returns to PNC Championship With Father Mike

Thomas will also return to the PNC Championship alongside his father, Mike, for the first time since 2023.

The father-son pairing has previously enjoyed success at the event. They won the PNC Championship in 2020 in their first appearance together and tied for second in 2022.

Thomas expressed his excitement about returning, describing the tournament as a special way to close out the year.

“The PNC Championship is always a really nice cap to end the year, and my family and I have really made a tradition out of it in the past, so it’s amazing to have been invited to return,” Thomas said.

He also reflected on their previous victory and his desire to enjoy another week competing alongside his father.

“Obviously, winning back in 2020 was a highlight, and we would love to do it again, but mostly I want to go out there and enjoy being back at one of my favorite events playing alongside my dad!”

The 2026 PNC Championship will take place December 19-20, featuring major champions competing alongside family members in a 36-hole scramble.

For Thomas, the event offers another chance to play competitive golf before turning his attention to the 2027 PGA Tour season. Meanwhile, his reported caddie change represents another adjustment as he looks to return to winning form.