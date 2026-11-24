The 2026 PGA Tour season has officially come to a close, and for one of the Tour’s most accomplished veterans, it ended in disappointment.

Former FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel entered the RSM Classic last week fighting to retain his full PGA Tour status for the 2027 season.

Unfortunately for the eight-time PGA Tour winner, his final opportunity to climb inside the top 100 of the FedExCup Fall standings ended with a missed cut at Sea Island.

Following Monday’s dramatic conclusion to the RSM Classic, Horschel officially finished 104th in the standings, leaving him without fully exempt status for next season.

It’s unfamiliar territory for the 39-year-old, who has spent much of the last decade competing at the highest level of professional golf.

However, Horschel doesn’t seem particularly concerned about his ability to find playing opportunities in 2027.

Billy Horschel Addresses Loss of Full PGA Tour Status

Horschel arrived at Sea Island ranked 101st in the FedExCup Fall standings, needing to climb at least one spot to secure full playing privileges for next season.

Instead, the veteran posted rounds of 71 and 74 to finish at 3-over par, missing the cut and leaving his final position in the standings dependent on the performances of other golfers.

While Horschel acknowledged his disappointment following Friday’s round, he was quick to clarify what the setback actually means for his career.

“I still have conditional status, I still have a card for next year,” Horschel told the PGA Tour.

The former FedEx Cup champion anticipates competing in more than 20 PGA Tour tournaments next season despite his diminished eligibility.

Horschel’s conditional status means he will have less certainty surrounding his schedule, potentially leaving him reliant on field availability and sponsor exemptions for certain tournaments.

As an accomplished veteran and a popular player, Horschel has more advantages than a younger, less established golfer in his position.

That being said, for someone used to being in the upper echelon of professional golf, this is definitely a reversal of fortunes.

In fact, Horschel noted that he hadn’t finished outside the top 100 since 2012.

Horschel will have to make the most of limited opportunities if he wants to avoid this scenario next year and qualify for some of the more prestigious events in golf.

Horschel Looking to Bounce Back After Frustrating 2026 Season

While the results haven’t been particularly encouraging for Horschel this year, there are reasons for optimism heading into 2027.

The veteran underwent hip surgery in May 2025, disrupting his competitive schedule and forcing him to miss several major championships.

Being able to compete consistently again was an important step in his recovery, even if that didn’t translate into the results he was hoping for.

Now more than a year removed from surgery, Horschel should be in a better position physically heading into 2027.

Horschel competed in 31 PGA Tour events in 2026, making 18 cuts and recording seven top-25 finishes.

He identified several areas of his game that need improvement, including his hip mobility, while noting that his putting began trending in the right direction in August, as detailed by GOLF.com’s Nick Piastowski.

One thing about Horschel is that he is known for his determination and grit. As shown by his recent comments, this setback doesn’t seem to be discouraging him too much.

He will have to show that grit in 2027 as he enters a slightly different situation than in previous years, looking to rebound from a difficult season.