Jason Day finished the PGA Tour’s fall season on the wrong side of a cutoff that could shape his 2027 schedule. The former world No. 1 came in 111th in the FedExCup Fall standings after the RSM Classic wrapped up on Monday. One spot can make a big difference this time of year. As it turned out, one of the men who finished ahead of Day helped him get the benefit of finishing one place higher.

Most of the attention at Sea Island went to Marco Penge. He birdied the final hole in regulation to force a four-man playoff, then won it with another birdie.

Penge jumped into the top 100 and earned a two-year exemption. Farther down the standings, a separate cutoff came into play. That’s where Brooks Koepka’s finish mattered.

Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Rule Opens a Spot for Jason Day

Koepka entered the RSM Classic at No. 115 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He tied for 10th at Sea Island and moved up seven places to No. 108. That put him inside the group of 10 players who would ordinarily receive the highest tier of conditional status for 2027.

The PGA Tour made an exception when Koepka returned from LIV Golf through its Returning Member Program. His position in the standings couldn’t affect another golfer’s eligibility for the 2027 season. When the Tour assigned status after the RSM Classic, it skipped Koepka’s spot. That opened the final place in the 101–110 category for Day.

Day still finished 111th in the official standings. The adjustment came when the Tour used those standings to determine who gets priority next season. Koepka has his own exemption through the 2028 season thanks to his 2023 PGA Championship win. He could move up the leaderboard at Sea Island without taking an eligibility spot from anyone behind him.

What 2027 PGA Tour Status Means Former World No. 1

The biggest benefit for Day comes when the Tour fills out its tournament fields. Golfers in the 101–110 category have priority over those in the 111–125 group. That can be the difference between getting into a regular event and waiting for a spot to open. How far the Tour goes down the list depends on who enters each week.

There’s also some stability that comes with the higher category. The Tour keeps that group’s order in place during the season. Golfers in the next tier can see their priority change when the Tour reshuffles that group based on performance. Day’s position within the higher category is set.

The top 100 earned fully exempt status for full-field events and The Players Championship. Day’s conditional status gives him a better place in line when he’s relying on his FedExCup Fall finish to get into a tournament.

That’s what made Koepka’s tie for 10th matter to a golfer three spots behind him in the season standings. Day ended the fall at No. 111, but he’ll go into 2027 with the priority that usually goes to the player who finishes No. 110.