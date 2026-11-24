Haotong Li has developed into a bit of a fan favorite on the PGA Tour thanks to his fun personality.

Golf fans may not see quite as much of Li in the 2027 season, though, which is a shame — but it’s a news development that was only confirmed over the weekend.

Li will still get to play in a lot of PGA Tour events, but his PGA Tour card status changed, and here’s what you need to know.

Haotong Li Bad News

Li knew when he was playing at The RSM Classic over the weekend that he was right on the brink of the key qualifying line for a full PGA Tour card.

Players need to finish in the top-100 of the season-long status to retain their full status.

Falling out of the top-100 puts a player in conditional status instead.

Li struggled just enough, as the pictures in this article show. He didn’t have the final round he wanted.

He finished 103rd in the final FedExCup standings. He was just 10.8 points outside the top-100.

That means Li now has conditional PGA Tour status, not a full-time Tour card.

What This Means for Haotong Li

Li’s conditional status essentially means he can still enter PGA Tour tournaments when there are spots available.

He’s no longer guaranteed entry into events in the same way he would’ve been if he still had full-time status.

That includes majors, for which Li will only be able to qualify through other avenues.

It’s also a key season coming up, because the PGA Tour is changing formats a bit for 2028, and only the top-95 in 2027 will initially qualify for that — so Li will have to do more with less and get himself into the mix for the top-95 spots in the standings even in fewer events.

Li could also see more time on the DP World Tour, where he has also played in the past.