Scarlett Schremmer’s LPGA Tour debut did not go according to plan, but she probably should have seen the fallout coming. The University of Miami sophomore is facing unwanted attention after admitting she lied to officials during an investigation that ultimately led to her disqualification from The Annika.

Schremmer Originally Denied the Allegations

Schremmer received a sponsor invitation to the tournament after teammate Kai Trump withdrew following wrist surgery. The 20-year-old got off to a promising start at Pelican Golf Club, opening with a three-under 69 while playing alongside her mother, former LPGA Tour golfer Patricia Ehrhart, who served as her caddie.

However, questions arose after the opening round regarding Schremmer’s green-reading book. According to Golfweek, the LPGA was alerted to a potential rules violation and questioned Schremmer about whether she had used the book. She denied doing so.

As per an article in Today’s Golfer, Schremmer carded a 74 on Friday and missed the cut, but the situation escalated when officials received photographs showing her consulting the book on multiple holes. She was disqualified on Saturday.

She Has Now Admitted to Using the Book

Model Local Rule G-11 restricts players to approved yardage books during competition. Consulting an unauthorized book during a round constitutes a violation, with a second breach resulting in disqualification. Simply carrying the book was not enough to warrant the ruling.

Schremmer initially acknowledged having the book in her bag but did not admit to using it when questioned. She accepted responsibility for failing to familiarize herself with the LPGA’s rules, leaving unanswered questions about her interaction with officials.

Days later, she addressed the situation again in a statement posted to Instagram, admitting she had not been truthful when confronted.

“Over the past few days, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on what happened last week and, more importantly, how I handled the situation. I had no idea that I had a yardage book with illegal information. When I was approached about it, I was scared, embarrassed, and made an extremely poor decision in saying it was not in use. I deeply regret that, I always will, and I want to own that mistake. Golf has taught me so much about integrity, accountability, and respect for the game. More than anything, I genuinely love playing golf, and I have always understood that being a competitor means respecting the game and the standards that come with it. I know that my actions and the way I handled this situation did not reflect those values or the person I strive to be. This experience has given me a lot to think about, both as a golfer and as a person. I understand that trust is earned through actions rather than words, and I know that rebuilding it takes time. I am committed to learning from this, growing through it, and demonstrating through my actions that I can move forward with greater honesty, maturity, and accountability.”

She added that rebuilding trust would require more than an apology, acknowledging that it would take time and actions to demonstrate accountability.

Can She Rebound From This?

Schremmer has enjoyed a strong collegiate season, winning twice and earning a place in the USGA’s Elite Amateur Program. Her debut at The Annika, however, has become a learning experience.

She should be able to rebound from this, even if the optics of lying when first asked are not ideal.