Tiger Woods is preparing for his highly anticipated return to competitive golf, and the latest reports surrounding the 15-time major champion suggest he may be finding his form at just the right time.

After more than two years away from traditional tournament competition, Woods is scheduled to return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3-6.

His comeback has already generated considerable excitement, but new comments from the No Laying Up podcast suggest the 50-year-old might be playing some impressive golf behind the scenes.

During the November 23 episode, co-host Tron Carter shared an encouraging account from someone who recently played alongside Woods.

According to Carter, the individual described Tiger as “melting the ball,” with Woods reportedly hitting drives over bunkers positioned more than 320 yards away.

This is a positive development for Woods, who has dealt with injuries that have kept him out of the competitive scene for more than 2 years.

Tiger Woods Impressing With Driving Power Ahead of Comeback

Carter discussed Woods’ recent play during episode 1235 of the No Laying Up podcast.

The golf personality explained that he had spoken with someone who recently played with Woods and came away impressed by what he’d heard.

The source described Woods as “melting the ball” and clearing bunkers approximately 320 to 325 yards from the tee.

Carter acknowledged that he had previously been skeptical about Woods’ ability to make another meaningful comeback.

However, the report appears to have provided some renewed optimism about what the 15-time major champion might be capable of accomplishing.

Woods will need to see how his body holds up over four rounds, navigating the course and making repeated swings.

That being said, it appears as though he might still have some of his previous power left in the tank, which could be an advantage for him.

Tiger Woods Set for Long-Awaited Hero World Challenge Return

Woods officially confirmed his return to the Hero World Challenge on November 17, giving fans a date to circle on their calendars.

The event will take place at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, where Woods serves as tournament host.

It will mark his first traditional competitive tournament since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

He has suffered through an extended period of physical setbacks, including a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2025 and additional back surgery.

Earlier in November, Woods offered an encouraging update about his physical condition during an appearance on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

“I’m feeling better,” Woods said, adding that he had been training extensively ahead of the tournament.

The Hero World Challenge has a stacked field that includes world number 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

It will provide Woods a great test to see where his game stacks up against some of the best players in the game right now.

The tournament is an unofficial PGA Tour event, but its 72-hole format should offer a valuable indication of Woods’ readiness for more consistent competition.

While the oddsmakers don’t back Tiger’s chances to win the tournament, maybe he can shock the world. It wouldn’t be the first time.