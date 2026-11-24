Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump went public with their relationship in March 2025. At the time, Woods shared photos of the couple and asked for privacy for those close to them. More than a year later, a new report suggests the two have grown closer through a difficult stretch.

The latest update centers on a decision that would take their relationship a step further. Woods is reportedly open to getting married again. But one concern could make it harder for him to take that step.

Tiger Woods Reportedly Has Concerns About Getting Married Again

Radar Online’s Aaron Johnson reported recently that Woods is ready to consider marriage with Trump. According to Johnson, people familiar with the situation say Woods still has reservations tied to how his first marriage ended.

“Tiger Woods is ready to take another swing at marriage – this time with Vanessa Trump – after a year of personal crises brought the lovebirds closer than ever, but insiders said he’s terrified of repeating the mistakes that destroyed his first marriage.”

Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren. Their marriage ended in 2010, and they share two children. Johnson’s report frames Woods’ past experience with marriage as a factor in how he’s thinking about the decision now.

That’s an important detail in the report because it puts the focus on Woods’ own hesitation. Johnson describes the couple as having grown closer during a difficult year. The question, according to the report, is how comfortable Woods feels about making that commitment again.

The report leaves the timing open. It gives no date for a proposal or a wedding, and neither Woods nor Trump has publicly announced an engagement. For now, the update offers a glimpse into what Woods is reportedly weighing as their relationship moves forward.

Woods and Trump Have Kept Their Relationship Private

When Woods confirmed the relationship, he did so in a short social media post. He shared two photos with Trump and asked people to respect the privacy of those closest to them. The post gave fans a rare look at his personal life and established how much he was willing to share at the time.

Woods and Trump also had a connection through golf before they went public as a couple. His son, Charlie Woods, and her daughter, Kai Trump, both compete in junior golf. That gave the families a common interest in a sport that has long put Woods in the public eye.

Marriage would mark a major step for a couple that has shared few details about its relationship. Johnson reports that Woods can see himself marrying Trump as he weighs what a second marriage would mean for him. Any clearer sense of their plans will come when Woods or Trump decides to share them.