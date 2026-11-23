As pointed out by Golf Digest, the Internet Invitational drew over 48 million views across six episodes, prompting comparisons to major championships like the Masters, and bringing in far more viewership than LIV Golf.

One of the winners has hopped on the event’s popularity train and made a claim that fans have called him out for.

Winner Bobby Ray used his Instagram account to answer a question about which golf event would eventually have the biggest impact. Asked which achievement will be more coveted in five years, winning a non-major PGA Tour event or winning the Invitational, he chose the Invitational.

“Personally, I think the Invitational will become the more coveted win (with obvious exception to most professional golfers). I think it’s a supply/demand issue. There are tons of PGA Tour events each year and only one [Internet] Invite (with significantly more views and cultural significance than a random tour event).”

As expected, traditionalists thought he was nuts.

Bobby Ray Called Out, Then Doubles Down

When one fan saw his post and responded, “Is this a f—ing joke?”, Bobby Ray responded.

“Hey bud… you’re missing the point. I’m not comparing the talent level required to win these events… I’m comparing the significance. The reality is, the invitational gets more attention, and soon will probably get the same payout. As a whole, the general public will pay more attention to it compared to a random tour event (and therefore a bigger brand boost in most cases). This is the same reason YouTubers are more recognizable than many PGA Tour players now.”

That fan clapped back, “You said coveted achievement. Playing in a PGA Tour event is a more coveted achievement than winning the Internet Invitational. The amount of luck that goes into winning the invitational outweighs the actual talent needed. “

Bobby Ray noted, “I’ll agree “coveted achievement” probably was the wrong choice of words… if I change it to “noteworthy win,” how would you feel?”

Bobby Ray Won $1.3 Million At This Year’s Event

It’s understandable why Bobby Ray might be a bit biased. He just collected $1.3 million alongside Riggs and Fat Perez, and word is next year’s prize pool could reach $10 million.

That event is still fresh in everyone’s mind, and the content creators who were part of it are making big bucks off the spin-off videos posted on YouTube daily. It’s not just the winners raking in big dollars; for YouTube golf creators, the Internet Invitational is their Masters.

Bobby Ray also has a point.

Because the Internet Invitational comes only once a year, it will get far more views and cultural significance than a random Tour stop. Pretty soon, the purse will give random golfers and celebrities a chance to make more than the average PGA pro does.

Golf Twitter strongly disagreed with Bobby Ray, but another event like this year’s could start changing people’s minds.

One thing to keep in mind is that viewership on YouTube and on live television is not an apples-to-apples comparison. At its peak, the Internet Invitational had around 250K fans watching live. The audience for a live PGA event still surpasses that be a wide margin.