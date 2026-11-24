Cameron Smith has spent the past few months wondering where he would play golf in 2027. The former Open champion has some clarity now that the DP World Tour has offered him starts next season. He’ll also have a chance to compete at home this week in the Australian PGA Championship. But as Smith gets ready to tee it up in Sydney, he’s already thinking about where he wants to go from there.

Smith was one of the biggest names to join LIV Golf in 2022. He had just won The Open at St. Andrews and risen to No. 2 in the world. Four years later, LIV’s collapse has left him looking for a long-term home at a time when several of his former colleagues are doing the same.

Cameron Smith Sets His Sights on a PGA Tour Return

Smith made his intentions clear ahead of the Australian PGA Championship. He’s looking at his starts on the DP World Tour as a chance to work his way back to the PGA Tour.

“That’s where I want to be now for sure,” Smith said via Reuters. “DP’s given us a chance to kind of fulfil that. We’ll see how that goes. There’s plenty of good players out there and plenty of other guys that want to do the same thing, so it’s going to be difficult.”

Smith has invitations to select DP World Tour events in 2027. That gives him a schedule to build around, but he’ll have to make the most of those starts without full-time status on the European circuit. Even with that uncertainty, he was clear about where he wants to end up.

“But for sure, that’s where ​I want to play,” Smith stated regarding the PGA Tour.

The DP World Tour has agreed to give Smith invitations to select events in 2027. That gives him tournaments to plan around after months of uncertainty about LIV’s future. It also makes his results in those starts especially important, given that he won’t begin the year with full-time status on the European circuit.

Smith knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour. He won the 2022 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass just months before lifting the Claret Jug. That stretch showed what he could do against the strongest fields in golf. His next challenge is figuring out how to get back into those fields regularly.

Major Champion Gets a Chance to Build Momentum at Home

The immediate focus is the Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club. Smith has won the event three times, most recently in 2022. He’ll be joined in Sydney by fellow Australian champions Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee.

A win at home would give Smith something to build on heading into a year when every start could carry a little more weight. He’s also had time to think about what he wants from this next stretch of his career. After four years of playing for a team on LIV, he told Reuters he’s looking forward to competing as an individual again.

For now, Smith has somewhere to play and a clear idea of where he wants that schedule to lead. The question is how much he can make of the opportunities he has in front of him. It starts this week in Sydney.