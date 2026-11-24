Adam Scott has won the Masters and reached No. 1 in the world. Those accomplishments give him plenty to look back on as he tees it up at the Australian PGA Championship. But the 46-year-old still has something he wants to prove. It’s been nearly seven years since his last win in a 72-hole event, and there was a point when Scott wondered how much longer he wanted to keep trying.

Scott’s last victory came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera. He’s had chances to win since then, but there’s a difference between being in contention on Sunday and walking away with a trophy. The longer the drought dragged on, the harder it became to overlook all the work he was putting in without getting the result he wanted.

Adam Scott Admits He Nearly Had Enough in 2024

Ahead of the Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club, Scott spoke about a particularly frustrating point in his career. He traced it back to 2024, when his results made him wonder how much more he wanted to put himself through.

“I can remember a couple of years ago [in 2024] being pretty low and pretty frustrated, feeling like I’m doing the work and getting really poor results and just about had enough,” Scott said.

What makes the timing interesting is how close Scott came to breaking the drought that same year. He finished runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open and tied for second at the BMW Championship. Both results showed he could still give himself a chance against strong fields. They also left him waiting for the same thing he’d been chasing since Riviera.

Former Masters Champ Still Looking to Win Again

Scott still wonders what one win could do for him. He believes it could give him enough confidence to put together a run late in his career.

“The confidence you get from winning is huge and maybe I [could] push on somehow, jag a few and have a hot run late in my career,” Scott said. “It’s not going to last forever, so I take every opportunity as it comes and hopefully make the most of it.”

Scott Has a Chance to End His Drought at Home

Scott has already won the Australian PGA Championship twice. His second title came in 2019, just a couple of months before that win at Riviera. A third would end the longest wait for a victory of his career in front of a home crowd.

He’ll have to get past fellow former champions Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee to do it. Both are in the field in Sydney, giving Australian fans three familiar names to follow this week. Smith’s plans for his future have already drawn attention ahead of the tournament. Scott’s comments give fans another reason to watch once play starts.

Scott knows how different the conversation can feel after a single Sunday. Scott has spent years thinking about how he’d close out another win. This week, he’ll chase his third Australian PGA Championship title.