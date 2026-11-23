The PGA Tour’s season-ending RSM Classic has become the center of an unexpected controversy, and tournament host Davis Love III has now acknowledged that organizers weren’t fully prepared for the circumstances that sparked the backlash.

The tournament was already facing criticism after officials announced that Saturday ticket holders would not be admitted for Sunday’s rescheduled third round. Fans were also informed that Monday’s final round would take place without spectators.

The decisions prompted frustration among golf fans, adding another complication to a tournament already disrupted by severe weather.

Now, following the controversial decision that sparked criticism, Love has addressed what went wrong and explained why the event couldn’t accommodate spectators for its Monday finish.

Speaking during a Golf Channel interview on Sunday, November 22, Love acknowledged that the severity of the weather caught organizers off guard.

“We weren’t really prepared,” Love said, explaining that even the PGA Tour’s on-site meteorologist had been surprised by the conditions.

The World Golf Hall of Famer also acknowledged the difficulties faced by fans who had purchased tickets expecting to attend Saturday’s round.

Davis Love III Explains RSM Classic Controversy

Heavy rain saturated the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, forcing officials to postpone Saturday’s third round until Sunday and move the tournament’s conclusion to Monday.

While the schedule adjustment allowed the competition to continue, the spectator arrangements proved considerably more controversial.

Tournament officials initially announced that only Sunday tickets would be honored for the rescheduled third round. Saturday ticket holders were directed to the event’s refund and exchange policy rather than being allowed to attend Sunday.

This decision understandably frustrated many fans who had purchased Saturday tickets.

The subsequent announcement that Monday’s final round would be closed to spectators left those fans without another opportunity to watch the tournament in person.

A tournament that is typically filled with the drama of players fighting for their cards next season, as well as the final event of the PGA Tour’s fall schedule, will now conclude without the spectators that help make it so special.

RSM Classic Organizers Apologize to Frustrated PGA Tour Fans

According to GOLF.com’s Josh Schrock, Love said the tournament could not safely accommodate thousands of spectators on Monday without the necessary staffing and resources.

A particularly significant problem involved the event’s approximately 1,200 volunteers, many of whom were unavailable for the additional tournament day.

Love stressed that allowing the players to finish the tournament remained the priority, especially with PGA Tour playing privileges for 2027 still at stake.

However, the veteran golfer also expressed disappointment that spectators wouldn’t be there to witness the season’s conclusion.

The controversy prompted a formal response from the Davis Love Foundation, which organizes the RSM Classic.

In a statement shared through the tournament’s official social media account Sunday, the foundation apologized for its inability to honor Saturday tickets during the rescheduled third round.

Officials explained that adding Saturday ticket holders to Sunday’s existing crowd would have exceeded the venue’s safe operating capacity.

The foundation also indicated that affected Saturday ticket holders would be contacted regarding a complimentary offer for next year’s tournament.

That offer represents an attempt to address the disappointment, although what exactly it will be is not confirmed.

For the tournament to end this way is a disappointing finish to the PGA Tour’s Fall calendar.

Michael Thorbjornsen and Rasmus Hojgaard entered Monday’s final round tied for the lead at 13-under, with significant stakes still attached to the tournament’s outcome.

Unfortunately, the players will have to settle for a much quieter atmosphere than originally anticipated.

Love’s comments provide some clarity about the difficult circumstances organizers faced, but they won’t erase the disappointment of fans who paid to attend and ultimately missed out.