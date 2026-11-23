Michael Thorbjornsen is enjoying a strong season on the PGA Tour, after securing his first career victory at the 2026 Rocket Classic. The 24-year-old American is now chasing another strong result at the RSM Classic, where he shares the 54-hole lead with Rasmus Højgaard heading into Monday’s final round at Sea Island Resort.

While his performances have brought him increased attention, Thorbjornsen’s personal life has also drawn interest. The golfer went public with his relationship with his girlfriend, Charley Stowell, in June 2026. From her background and career to his achievements in professional golf, here are five facts about the couple and the rising PGA Tour star.

1. Michael Thorbjornsen Went Public With Charley Stowell in June 2026

Thorbjornsen introduced Stowell to his followers on Instagram on June 19, 2026. The post featured a photograph of the couple sitting arm-in-arm at a dinner table, confirming their relationship after he had largely kept his personal life private.

The announcement came after Thorbjornsen had indicated in late 2025 that he was single. Since going public, Stowell has occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship and her support for his golfing career.

She was also present at Detroit Golf Club when Thorbjornsen won the Rocket Classic in August, celebrating his first PGA Tour title with him.

2. Charley Stowell Is a Certified Pilates Instructor

Stowell is originally from Santa Clarita, California, and has pursued interests in both fitness and education. She is a certified Pilates instructor and studies marketing and management at Arizona State University.

She also maintains an Instagram presence, where she shares fitness-related content, travel photographs and updates from her personal life.

Her social media activity includes posts supporting Thorbjornsen at PGA Tour events and occasional insights into the couple’s life away from the course. She has also shared brand partnerships and content related to her fitness interests.

3. Thorbjornsen Won His First PGA Tour Title at the 2026 Rocket Classic

Thorbjornsen reached a major career milestone on August 2, 2026, when he captured his maiden PGA Tour title at the Rocket Classic. He produced a final-round 63 to finish at 18-under par, defeating Xander Schauffele by two strokes and earning $1.8 million.

Stowell was there to celebrate and shared behind-the-scenes footage from the tournament on Instagram. One moment she highlighted was Thorbjornsen’s clutch chip-in from the rough on the 12th hole in his final round.

The victory followed two runner-up finishes earlier in his professional career and marked an important breakthrough after his transition from college golf.

4. The American Was a Standout at Stanford University

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Thorbjornsen developed into one of the leading amateur golfers in the United States. He won the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2021 Western Amateur before making his mark at Stanford University.

At Stanford, he earned recognition as the 2023 Pac-12 Golfer of the Year and a two-time Ping First-Team All-American. He also finished fourth at the 2022 Travelers Championship while still an amateur.

Thorbjornsen finished No. 1 in the 2024 PGA Tour University rankings, earning his PGA Tour card before turning professional in June of that year. He is also known for his distance off the tee, averaging 314.3 yards in 2026 to rank 26th on tour.

5. Thorbjornsen Is Chasing Another Victory at the 2026 RSM Classic

Thorbjornsen has another opportunity to add to his achievements at the RSM Classic. He carded a 4-under 66 in the third round to reach 13-under par, sharing the lead with Højgaard ahead of Monday’s conclusion.

The 24-year-old also competes for Boston Common Golf in the TGL simulator league alongside Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott. With a PGA Tour title already secured and another opportunity ahead at Sea Island, Thorbjornsen is continuing to build his career while Stowell remains part of his journey.