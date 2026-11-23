Rasmus Hojgaard is preparing for an important finish at the 2026 RSM Classic, where he shares the lead with Michael Thorbjornsen heading into Monday’s final round. The Danish golfer is chasing his first PGA Tour victory, which could also significantly improve his position in the FedEx Cup Fall standings and secure his playing status for the 2027 season.

While Hojgaard’s performances have attracted attention on the course, his personal life has also generated interest. The 24-year-old has been in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Julie Sander Danielsen since at least 2019. Although the couple generally keep their relationship private, Danielsen has supported him at several important moments in his career. Here are five facts about their relationship and Hojgaard’s journey in professional golf.

1. Rasmus Hojgaard and Julie Sander Danielsen Have Been Together Since 2019

Hojgaard and Danielsen have reportedly been together since at least 2019, the same year the golfer turned professional. Despite their long relationship, they have largely kept their private lives out of public view.

Danielsen is originally from Vejle, Denmark. She has also spent time in Billund, the hometown of Hojgaard and his identical twin brother, Nicolai, before relocating to Aarhus.

She studied business administration and law at Aarhus University. Outside her academic interests, Danielsen is passionate about equestrian sports and shares her home with two dogs named Berta and Manfred.

Although she maintains a low-key public profile, Danielsen has regularly traveled to support Hojgaard. She joined him on the green to celebrate his 2023 Made in Himmerland victory and also accompanied him during the 2025 Ryder Cup.

2. Hojgaard Turned Professional at 18 and Made History

Hojgaard began his professional career in 2019 and wasted little time making an impression. He won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in just his fifth professional start, aged 18 years and 271 days.

The victory made him the first player born in the 21st century to win on the DP World Tour. He also became the third-youngest champion in the tour’s history.

That early success established Hojgaard as one of Denmark’s most promising young golfers. He continued developing his game on the European circuit, eventually earning opportunities to compete regularly against some of the world’s leading players.

3. His Identical Twin Brother Nicolai Is Also a Professional Golfer

Golf runs in the family for Hojgaard, whose identical twin brother, Nicolai, has also become a successful professional. The brothers made history in 2021 when they became the first siblings to win DP World Tour events in consecutive weeks.

They reached another milestone in 2025, becoming the first pair of twins to compete in the same Masters Tournament.

Their careers have also included Ryder Cup appearances. Nicolai debuted in 2023, while Rasmus represented Europe for the first time in September 2025 at Bethpage Black. He helped the team defeat the United States.

4. Hojgaard Has Five DP World Tour Titles

Hojgaard has collected five DP World Tour victories, including a memorable triumph at the 2024 Amgen Irish Open. He birdied the final three holes to defeat Rory McIlroy by one stroke.

He also finished second in the 2024 Race to Dubai standings, earning his PGA Tour card for the following season.

Known for his powerful driving, Hojgaard ranked inside the top 10 in Driving Distance during the 2026 PGA Tour season, averaging around 330 yards at major venues. His combination of length and experience has helped him become a competitive presence at the highest level.

5. Hojgaard Is Chasing His First PGA Tour Victory at the RSM Classic

Hojgaard’s latest challenge comes at the 2026 RSM Classic. He carded a 5-under 65 in the third round, making birdies from 30 feet on the 16th and 26 feet on the 18th to reach 13-under and share the lead with Michael Thorbjornsen.

The tournament carries additional importance because Hojgaard began the week No. 122 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. A victory would move him to a projected No. 64 and secure his first PGA Tour title.