Scottie Scheffler has continued to establish himself as the PGA Tour’s leading player, maintaining his top spot with another successful season. With multiple victories, strong major championship performances, and another FedExCup title, the American remains one of professional golf’s biggest draws.

As the 2026 season approaches its conclusion, attention is turning to the players preparing for the year’s final events. Tiger Woods is also expected to draw attention as golf fans look ahead to his involvement in upcoming events, adding interest to the December schedule.

Scheffler’s remaining appearances could offer another chance to strengthen his standing and end the year on a high note, with his schedule now offering a clearer picture of what lies ahead.

Scottie Scheffler Confirms Return at the 2026 Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler is set to return to competitive golf at the 2026 Hero World Challenge, scheduled for December 3–6 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Hosted by Tiger Woods, the tournament features an exclusive 20-player field and remains a notable event on the December golf calendar.

The unofficial PGA Tour event awards no FedExCup points but offers Official World Golf Ranking points, giving Scheffler a chance to retain his No. 1 ranking.

The tournament will also feature defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, alongside other invited players.

Scheffler will return to Albany after another productive season, including victories at The American Express, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the TOUR Championship.

The four-day event will mark his return to competition after the 2026 Presidents Cup, where he helped Team USA secure a 17-13 victory.

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder Set to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Scheffler’s return to the Bahamas also coincides with a personal milestone.

The golfer and his wife, Meredith Scudder, will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on December 4, 2026, during the second round of the Hero World Challenge.

The couple married on December 4, 2020, at Arlington Hall in Dallas, Texas.

Their relationship dates back to their high school years at Highland Park High School, where they met as freshmen and began dating during their senior year.

Meredith has supported Scheffler throughout his career, from major victories and international competitions to key milestones. Their son Bennett was born in May 2024.

The Bahamas setting offers a relaxed backdrop for the anniversary, although Scheffler will remain focused on competition throughout the week as he takes on the limited field at Albany.

Scottie Scheffler’s Next Stop Is the Optum Golf Channel Games

Scheffler is scheduled to appear again on December 16 at the 2026 Optum Golf Channel Games at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Florida.

The exhibition event will feature a team-based format with timed challenges and fast-paced golf contests.

Scheffler will captain Team Scottie, featuring Chris Gotterup, Michael Brennan and Jackson Koivun, against a team led by Rory McIlroy.

The competition will give Scheffler another opportunity to compete before turning his attention to the 2027 PGA Tour season.

Following his appearance at the Hero World Challenge, the exhibition will close out his December schedule.

With two events remaining on his calendar, Scheffler will have one more chance to compete before beginning preparations for another season on the PGA Tour.