The 2026 Hero World Challenge is set to feature some of the biggest names in professional golf, and a former U.S. Open champion has secured one of the tournament’s final spots.

Gary Woodland has officially joined the 20-player field for the December 3-6 event at Albany in the Bahamas, earning a place alongside some of the game’s top players following his remarkable comeback season.

Woodland was among three additional players confirmed for the tournament on November 17, joining host Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler as the final additions.

The announcement gives Woodland another opportunity to compete against elite competition after overcoming significant personal and professional challenges over the past several years.

For the 2019 U.S. Open champion, the invitation represents another meaningful achievement in a season that has already been one of golf’s most memorable comeback stories.

Gary Woodland Joins Exclusive Hero World Challenge Field

The Hero World Challenge’s official field announcement confirmed Woodland’s inclusion as a tournament invitee, completing the 20-player lineup.

The event features several prominent PGA Tour stars, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Seven of the world’s top 10 golfers, based on the tournament’s August eligibility date, are included in the field.

Unlike most PGA Tour tournaments, the Hero World Challenge is a limited-field, unofficial event hosted by Tiger Woods. Its smaller lineup provides an opportunity for selected players to compete against some of the sport’s biggest names.

Woodland’s inclusion comes after an impressive resurgence that saw him return to the winner’s circle for the first time in nearly seven years.

In March, the 42-year-old captured the Texas Children’s Houston Open, finishing at 21-under-par and defeating Nicolai Hojgaard by five strokes.

The win captured the hearts of golf fans everywhere, given what Woodland had been through to get there.

Woodland’s Remarkable Comeback Continues Following Brain Surgery

Woodland underwent brain surgery in September 2023 to remove a lesion after experiencing frightening symptoms that affected his everyday life.

Although he eventually returned to professional golf, the recovery process presented challenges beyond his physical health.

Earlier this year, Woodland publicly discussed his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder following the surgery, describing how those experiences continued to affect him even after returning to competition.

His triumph in Houston came just weeks after he opened up about those difficulties, making the victory one of the PGA Tour’s most emotional moments of the season.

Woodland delivered a dominant performance at Memorial Park, establishing a tournament scoring record with his 259 total.

The momentum continued later in the season when Woodland qualified for the Tour Championship for the first time since 2019.

Woodland has admirably battled through very difficult circumstances and has earned a place in this prestigious tournament.

The Hero World Challenge wouldn’t count as an official PGA Tour victory, but for Woodland, a win here at Tiger Woods’ tournament would be a feather in the cap of what has been a remarkable season.