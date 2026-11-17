Charlie Woods is preparing to begin his college golf career at Florida State University in 2027, and one of his future teammates has already accomplished something his famous father, Tiger Woods, never did.

According to Amateur Golf, Miles Russell, the world’s top-ranked junior golfer, recently earned his third AJGA Rolex Boys Player of the Year award, surpassing Tiger’s two wins in the category.

Russell, who turned 18 on November 1, received the honor on November 9 after previously winning it in 2023 and 2025.

The achievement puts Russell alongside Phil Mickelson and Vicki Goetze as the only players to receive the award three times.

Russell and Charlie recently finalized their commitments to Florida State, where they will join a recruiting class ranked No. 1 in the country.

Russell is also the world’s fourth-ranked amateur golfer and has already competed against professionals on the PGA Tour.

His latest achievement came shortly before he delivered the best PGA Tour finish of his career at the Austin Championship.

Miles Russell Sets Another Career Best Before Joining Charlie Woods at FSU

Russell continued his impressive year with a top-25 finish at the inaugural Austin Championship in Texas.

The Jacksonville Beach, Florida, native entered the tournament on a sponsor’s exemption and was the only amateur in the field.

He finished tied for 22nd at 11-under 277 on the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek.

Russell recorded rounds of 67, 68, 71 and 71, including a 1-under final round during Monday’s rain-delayed finish.

The result improved on his previous best PGA Tour finish, a tie for 39th at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in June.

As an amateur, Russell could not collect the prize money associated with his finish.

His performance in Austin added to a successful 2026 season that included several amateur golf accomplishments.

Russell won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley for the second time and finished runner-up at both the U.S. Junior Amateur and the Jones Cup.

He also represented his country in the Walker Cup at Lahinch and made the cut at the U.S. Open.

Russell will not make his collegiate debut until fall 2027, when he joins the Seminoles alongside Charlie.

Charlie Woods Had a Strong Reaction to Miles Russell Joining Florida State

Florida State golf coach Trey Jones recently shared how Charlie reacted when he learned that Russell would also be joining the program.

During an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, Jones recalled asking Charlie about the possibility of playing alongside the highly ranked junior golfer.

“He said, ‘Yeah. It makes me want to go there more now,'” Jones recalled.

The two golfers will be part of a recruiting class that has already attracted attention for its talent.

Florida State enters the upcoming recruiting cycle with the nation’s No. 1-ranked class, which includes both Woods and Russell.

The program is still seeking its first NCAA men’s golf team championship.

Charlie and Russell will have an opportunity to pursue that goal while competing individually at the collegiate level.

Tiger enjoyed considerable success during his own college career at Stanford University.

He won the NCAA individual championship as a sophomore before turning professional after two years.

Miles Russell Is Following Tiger Woods’ Early Path to Golf Stardom

Although Russell has surpassed Tiger in the number of AJGA Rolex Boys Player of the Year awards, the 15-time major champion established several amateur golf records before beginning his professional career.

Tiger won his first Junior World Golf Championship at age 8, competing in the 9-10 age division.

He later became the youngest winner of the U.S. Junior Amateur at age 15 and went on to win the tournament three consecutive times.

In 1994, Tiger claimed his first U.S. Amateur championship at age 18, becoming the youngest winner at the time.

He added two more U.S. Amateur titles, becoming the only golfer to win the championship three consecutive years.

Tiger also won a tournament in his first college appearance at Stanford.

His collegiate career included an NCAA individual national championship before he turned professional in 1996.

The decision came after just two years in college.

Tiger went on to win 15 major championships, placing him second on the all-time list behind Jack Nicklaus, who won 18.

His major victories include five Masters titles, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Open titles and three Open Championships.

He also shares the PGA Tour’s all-time victories record with Sam Snead at 82 wins.