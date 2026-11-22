Internet Invitational star and Team Blue captain Peter Finch was asked for his opinion on a potential shift in the tournament for 2027. With talk that big celebrity names like Kevin Hart or LeBron James might be involved next year, would bringing them in ruin the event?

There are certainly polarizing views on the idea. The Internet Invitational is a YouTube creators tournament that involves mostly YouTube golf personalities. The few celebrities or athletes sprinkled in were not of the same popularity and status as James or Hart. Would they take away from what the tournament is supposed to stand for?

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Finch On Fence, But Wouldn’t Take Issue With It

When asked if he thought bringing in names like Kevin Hart of LeBron James would ruin the event, he said he was kind of on the fence. In some respects, he understands the eyeballs it would bring. In another way, the risk would be that it’s not sustainable and becomes a celebrity-event tournament. That’s not what the Internet Invitational was created to be.

However, as things like this grow, the stakes get higher and the need to elevate the show from year to year becomes key to its success.

Kevin Hart Wants In

Hart posted a video on Instagram saying how much he liked the tournament. “I thought the Internet Invitational was amazing. Congrats to all. The sh– was so good that I’m about to go watch last years!!!!” He shouted out the competitors, the producers, and everyone who was involved. Then he ended the video with, “I’m going to win it next year.”

Finch realizes that Hart’s involvement would be massive, and he said the competitors involved all trust Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports — the creators of the tournament — to make the right decision.

One question is whether Hart wants in with no fees. Does he want to be included without being paid for his appearance? If the Internet Invitational goes down that route, it opens the door to issues, and that might be a slippery slope. But if Hart just wants in because he’s a fan, or he sees the marketing opportunity, it could be a win for everyone.

What Will the Internet Invitational Decide?

Major questions going into next year’s event are already being addressed by the creators. How many days, how many competitors, do they license it out, and more are logistics they’ll have to figure out. The celebrity aspect is another component that is now a serious part of the tournament.

The bigger it gets, the more people will want to attach themselves to it.

But, is it good for the event? “This would turn into a celebrity golf tournament real quick,” wrote one viewer. “Yes, they would ruin the tournament. Please don’t do this. I’d rather see 4 random subscribers picked through a contest or qualifier and 1 added to each team over celebrities. Please DO NOT DO THIS!” wrote another.

Time will tell, but if Hart or James are involved, you can bet Dave Portnoy will be announcing that immediately, getting the most buzz out of bringing them in.