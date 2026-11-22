Brooks Koepka is approaching the end of his first season back on the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf in January 2026. His return marked a major shift for the five-time major champion, who spent the year rebuilding his place on the American circuit while adjusting to life back among familiar players.

The 2026 season has also brought changes to the PGA Tour’s leadership. Commissioner Jay Monahan is preparing to step down at the end of the year, with Brian Rolapp overseeing the transition. Monahan’s departure comes after several significant years for the Tour, including its negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and changes to its business structure.

Koepka’s return remains a major storyline, with his LIV Golf experience, decision to return, and ties to Tour leadership drawing attention at the RSM Classic.

Brooks Koepka Praises Jay Monahan’s Leadership

Brooks Koepka delivered a two-word message about outgoing PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, praising his work during a conversation at the RSM Classic.

Koepka described Monahan’s leadership as a “phenomenal job” and reflected on the personal relationship they have developed over the years.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Jay,” Koepka said at the RSM Classic. “He’s done a phenomenal job.”

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Koepka praised Monahan’s business approach and the time he spent getting to know him and his family.

They reportedly spoke briefly by phone about a month ago.

Monahan’s connection with Koepka goes beyond his professional responsibilities.

He attended Koepka’s wedding to Jena Sims in June 2022, shortly before Koepka joined LIV Golf.

Koepka credited the warm welcome from PGA Tour players, caddies and staff, saying relationships he maintained during his absence eased his return.

Monahan helped Brian Rolapp guide Koepka’s return through the Tour’s Returning Member Program. Koepka felt comfortable with his decision and appreciated the welcome.

Monahan is leaving after overseeing new media rights deals, the DP World Tour Strategic Alliance and PGA Tour Enterprises.

He also helped negotiate the proposed 2023 Framework Agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which ultimately did not materialize.

Brooks Koepka Looks to Finish RSM Classic Strong

Koepka’s comments came during the RSM Classic, where he is trying to close his first PGA Tour season back on a positive note.

Koepka entered the weekend at five-under par, sitting tied for 19th and four strokes behind the leaders after 36 holes.

The tournament has faced weather disruption, with heavy rain washing out Saturday’s third round at Sea Island Golf Club. Round 3 is scheduled for Sunday, while the final round has been pushed to Monday.

Marco Penge, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Michael Thorbjornsen lead at nine under, with six players one stroke back ahead of the final 36 holes.

Koepka has shown encouraging signs this week, particularly with his driving and short game. However, his putting remains a concern.

He ranked 59th in strokes gained putting after the opening two rounds, losing 0.633 strokes to the field.

The five-time major champion has struggled to produce consistent results since returning from LIV Golf, recording only one top-10 finish in 2026.

With two rounds remaining, Koepka will look to improve his position and finish the year stronger as the PGA Tour season nears its conclusion.