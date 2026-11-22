The PGA Tour and RSM Classic already had a scheduling problem after rain wiped out Saturday’s play at Sea Island. Moving the third round to Sunday and the final round to Monday gave the tournament a way to finish. But the revised schedule left an important question for fans who had tickets for the weekend. The tournament addressed that question on Instagram, and the answer drew enough frustration that organizers followed up with a second explanation.

Sunday still offered a chance for spectators to see golf at Sea Island. For fans who had planned their weekend around Saturday’s round, though, getting into the tournament depended on which ticket(s) they had purchased.

PGA Tour and RSM Classic Draw Backlash Over Saturday Ticket Decision

The RSM Classic announced that it would only accept Sunday tickets for the rescheduled third round. It also closed the grounds to all spectators for Monday’s final round, leaving Saturday ticket holders without a chance to use those tickets on either of the remaining days.

“Only Sunday tickets will be accepted tomorrow. Due to our refund and exchange policy, we will not honor Saturday tickets tomorrow. It’s also a capacity issue in terms of hospitality ticketing,” the RSM Classic Instagram page announced. “Round 4 will be played Monday. Grounds will be closed to all patrons on Monday. Golf Channel will televise the event so watch there.”

The ruling meant fans with Sunday tickets could still attend on the day they had planned, even though they would see the third round instead of the final round. Saturday ticket holders had already lost their day at the course. The announcement confirmed they would also lose the chance to see that round in person when it moved to Sunday.

The tournament addressed the reaction in a follow-up Instagram story. This time, organizers pointed to safety. They said the event could not accommodate both groups of ticket holders on the same day.

“Hey understand yalls frustration and concern but our main goal is safety. We simply just don’t have the capacity to honor both Saturday and Sunday tickets.”

The comments on the original Instagram post have since been turned off.

Monday Finish Leaves RSM Classic Fans With a TV-Only Final Round

A Monday finish might have seemed like another chance for Saturday ticket holders to see some golf. The tournament took that possibility off the table by closing the grounds to every spectator. That also meant fans who originally bought Sunday tickets to see the final round would have to watch the finish on Golf Channel.

The capacity explanation addressed why the tournament kept Sunday admission limited to one group of ticket holders. The original post also cited its refund and exchange policy, though it provided no details about refunds.

Those were two separate questions for anyone who paid to attend Saturday. One was whether they could still get in. The other was what would happen to the money they spent on their tickets.

That distinction helps explain why the announcement drew frustration. Fans had already lost their chance to attend on Saturday because of the weather. Once the tournament moved that same round to Sunday, those fans learned they still couldn’t use their tickets to see it. Monday’s closure left them with no way to catch up in person.

For anyone who bought a Saturday ticket and still wanted to see how the RSM Classic ended, the tournament’s answer was to watch from home.