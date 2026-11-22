Tiger Woods is preparing to return to competitive golf after more than two years away, but his comeback comes amid continued attention on his personal life. The 50-year-old is scheduled to compete at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3 to 6, marking his first tournament appearance since the 2024 Open Championship.

The 15-time major champion has spent much of 2026 dealing with the consequences of a March DUI arrest, a subsequent court appearance and a period away from golf to seek treatment. Now, as he prepares to return, a Daily Mail report has shed light on the expectations surrounding his relationship with girlfriend Vanessa Trump.

According to the outlet, Trump has made clear that she will not remain in the relationship if Woods repeats the behavior that led to his latest arrest. The reported warning adds another personal consideration as the former world No. 1 looks toward his return.

Vanessa Trump Reportedly Warns Tiger Woods Against Another Incident

A source told the Daily Mail that Woods understands the consequences of returning to his previous habits, particularly for his relationship with Trump and his family.

“He knows how many people he would disappoint if he returned to his old ways, but the biggest consequence would be losing Vanessa,” the insider said. “Which is a real thing if he screws up again. She has laid that down to him, no matter how much she loves him. That is something he desperately wants to avoid.”

The source also suggested that Woods has taken his recovery more seriously after seeing how his struggles affected the people closest to him, including his 17-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

“Tiger appears to be taking his latest recovery far more seriously, especially after seeing firsthand how much his struggles have affected Vanessa and his son,” the source told the publication.

The insider described the March incident as a “humbling rock bottom moment” and said those close to Woods were cautiously optimistic about his progress.

Woods and Trump made their relationship public in March 2025. She also stood by him during his September court appearance in Florida.

The couple have supported each other through difficult periods. While Woods was receiving treatment in Switzerland following his arrest, Trump was diagnosed with breast cancer. Woods reportedly returned to the United States briefly to be with her. In late October, Trump announced that she was cancer-free in an emotional video alongside her daughter Kai.

The Daily Mail source said Trump welcomed the idea of Woods returning to golf because the sport remains important to his well-being. However, the insider indicated that accountability would remain central to their relationship.

Mark Steinberg Shares Advice as Sportsbooks Question Tiger Woods’ Comeback

Tiger Woods’ longtime agent Mark Steinberg recently discussed the importance of giving athletes honest advice, even when those conversations are uncomfortable.

Speaking on The Real Deal podcast, Steinberg reflected on his experience representing Woods since 1998 and explained why athletes need people willing to tell them what they need to hear, not what they want to hear.

Steinberg’s comments offer insight into the relationship he has built with Woods over nearly three decades. He also represented Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Michelle Wie and former NBA player Vince Carter, drawing on those experiences to discuss the responsibilities that come with working alongside high-profile athletes.

Woods’ return has also attracted attention from sportsbooks, with the odds reflecting the challenge facing the 50-year-old. William Hill opened him at 80/1 to win the Hero World Challenge and listed him at 6/4 to finish last in the 20-player field. DraftKings also placed him at 250/1 to win the 2027 Masters and 150/1 to claim the PGA Championship.

DraftKings oddsmaker Johnny Avello pointed to Woods’ age, physical demands and the strength of the current field as factors that could make his comeback difficult. The odds don’t determine how Woods will perform, but they highlight the uncertainty around his return to a full 72-hole event.

His appearance in the Bahamas will provide an opportunity to assess his competitive readiness ahead of the 2027 season.