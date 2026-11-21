The RSM Classic was supposed to move into the third round Saturday at Sea Island Golf Club. Instead, players spent the morning waiting for word on when they could get back on the course. Overnight rain had already pushed back the start of play. The PGA Tour initially left open the possibility of a late-morning start, but it eventually had to make a bigger change to the schedule.

PGA Tour Communications first announced that third-round tee times would begin no earlier than 10:30 a.m. The tour also closed the practice areas. That left players waiting for a firm start time before they could begin their usual warmups.

RSM Classic Moves Third Round to Sunday After Rain at Sea Island

One of the next updates took Saturday play off the schedule entirely. It also moved the final round out of its usual Sunday spot.

“Due to saturated course conditions at The RSM Classic, there will be no play today. The third round will be played Sunday and the final round on Monday. Information regarding starting times will be forthcoming,” PGA Tour Communications posted on X.

The overnight rain caused the initial delay. By the time the PGA Tour issued its second update, the condition of the course had become the reason for calling off the day. The tour described the course as saturated and moved the entire third round to Sunday.

Saturday’s original update only gave players the earliest time they might tee off. The 10:30 a.m. mark was never a confirmed start. The tour’s next announcement gave players a firm day to return, with tee times still to come.

That also meant the leaderboard would stay where it stood after Friday’s second round. Nobody had a chance to make a move Saturday, and the players who entered the weekend in contention will pick up from the same spots Sunday.

For fans who planned to follow the tournament on Sunday, there will still be golf at Sea Island. The difference is that players will be jockeying for position ahead of the final round. Whoever leads at the end of Sunday’s play will still have another round to get through.

When Will the Tournament Finish Up?

The PGA Tour plans to play the final round on Monday. The revised schedule gives the tournament a separate day for each of its remaining rounds. Sunday will serve as moving day, and Monday is now the day the tour expects to crown a winner.

The postponement announcement did not include a start time for either round. The PGA Tour said that information would follow, so players and spectators still have to wait for the updated tee sheet.

The immediate question is when the first group will go off on Sunday. Once the tour releases those times, fans will know when the third round can finally get underway. Anyone who set aside Sunday afternoon to watch the closing holes will have to wait until Monday to see how the tournament ends. For now, the order is set. The third round comes Sunday, followed by the final round Monday.