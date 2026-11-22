Gary Woodland has experienced a significant turnaround in his PGA Tour career over the past year. The 42-year-old American returned to the winner’s circle in 2026, capturing the Texas Children’s Houston Open for his first Tour victory since undergoing surgery to remove a brain lesion in 2023.

Woodland also recorded six top-10 finishes during the season and finished 29th in the FedExCup standings. He has five career PGA Tour victories, including his memorable 2019 U.S. Open triumph at Pebble Beach. His performances throughout 2026 further highlighted his return to competitive form.

However, the season’s closing stretch brought another development for the American.

Gary Woodland Withdraws From Hero World Challenge

Gary Woodland announced on Instagram that he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The five-time PGA Tour winner had been experiencing knee discomfort before consulting doctors.

Dr. Riley Williams performed the procedure on Thursday night.

Woodland provided a reassuring update on his recovery, saying the surgery went well and that he expects to return to golf practice within a few weeks.

“Everything went great and I should be back hitting balls in a few weeks and ready to start the ’27 PGA Tour season better than ever,” Woodland wrote.

The procedure, however, means Woodland will miss the 2026 Hero World Challenge, scheduled for December 3-6 at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

He had received an invitation to the tournament earlier in the week but confirmed that his recovery would prevent him from participating.

“Unfortunately, that does mean I have to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge but I am so appreciative of Tiger and the team at TGR for offering me the invite and I look forward to making a return there in the future,” he added.

Woodland also reassured followers about his previous brain surgery, joking in his Instagram update, “don’t worry, my brain is fine!”

His 2023 brain-lesion surgery had been followed by anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Earlier in 2026, he spoke to Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard about those struggles. His Houston Open victory in March came after he publicly discussed his experience with PTSD.

Woodland has not announced an exact date for his next tournament appearance. He expects to resume hitting golf balls in a few weeks.

Keegan Bradley Replaces Gary Woodland in Hero World Challenge Field

Woodland’s withdrawal has prompted a change to the Hero World Challenge lineup.

Tournament host Tiger Woods announced that Keegan Bradley will replace the American in the 20-player field.

Bradley, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, brings considerable experience to the Bahamas.

He won the 2011 PGA Championship and captained the United States team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. He also finished 13th at last year’s Hero World Challenge.

Woodland was one of three players invited to the tournament, alongside Woods and Rickie Fowler.

His absence comes during a particularly notable week for the event, as Woods recently confirmed that he would return to competitive golf at the tournament.

The 15-time major champion will make his first competitive appearance since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship.

Woods has won the Hero World Challenge five times, with his most recent victory coming in 2011.

Despite Woodland’s withdrawal, the field retains several prominent names, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and Rickie Fowler are also scheduled to compete.

For Bradley, the invitation offers a chance to compete against an elite field. Meanwhile, Woodland will concentrate on rehabilitation, hoping his recovery progresses as expected ahead of the 2027 PGA Tour season.