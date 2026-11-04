LIV Golf’s Future in Jeopardy After $300 Million Rescue Plan Falls Apart

Just weeks after receiving a potential $300 million financial lifeline, LIV Golf has been dealt another devastating blow that could jeopardize the league’s future.

Private investment firm BC Partners has abandoned its plan to rescue the Saudi-backed golf league, leaving LIV facing the possibility of liquidation.

According to a November 4 report from the Financial Times, BC Partners withdrew from the proposed deal after LIV failed to secure enough binding commitments from players interested in joining its planned 2027 relaunch.

The firm had been prepared to provide up to $300 million in financing for the restructured league, known as LIV 2.0.

Now, that plan appears to have fallen apart, creating another significant obstacle for LIV as it attempts to emerge from bankruptcy.

LIV Golf’s $300 Million Rescue Plan Falls Apart

The latest development represents a dramatic reversal from early October, when BC Partners provided a potential path forward for LIV Golf.

The investment firm announced an initial funding commitment on October 5 as part of a broader restructuring agreement.

The proposed arrangement would have helped LIV restart competition in 2027 following the withdrawal of financial support from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Under the plan, players would have received ownership stakes in the reorganized league, with a greater emphasis on its team-based competition.

A bankruptcy judge approved the restructuring support agreement in October, although the transaction still depended on further conditions being satisfied.

One of the biggest hurdles was convincing enough golfers to participate.

The Financial Times previously reported that approximately 15 players had expressed serious interest in joining LIV 2.0.

However, that interest was not enough to produce the binding contractual commitments BC Partners required to proceed.

The firm has now walked away from the rescue effort, potentially leaving LIV without the financial backing necessary to continue operating.

The decision comes less than two months after LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

At the time, the league hoped to restructure its finances and return with a more sustainable business model.

Instead, its future has become even more uncertain.

What Happens to LIV Golf After BC Partners’ Exit?

Without BC Partners’ proposed financing, LIV could face the prospect of liquidating its remaining assets.

That would mark a remarkable collapse for a league that spent billions attempting to challenge golf’s established tours.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund had invested more than $5 billion in LIV before deciding to end its financial support following the 2026 season.

The league has also struggled to retain some of its biggest names.

Jon Rahm, one of LIV’s most recognizable stars, has already decided against participating in the proposed relaunch.

LIV’s bankruptcy filing in September also revealed substantial financial obligations to players and other creditors.

Those unresolved obligations add another layer of complexity to any potential shutdown.

The DP World Tour has further complicated LIV’s attempted comeback by taking a firm stance against players participating in both circuits.

That pressure made convincing golfers to sign binding contracts for LIV 2.0 particularly challenging.

BC Partners’ withdrawal does not mean LIV Golf has officially ceased operations.

That being said, it’s another ominous piece of news in the midst of a very challenging few months for the upstart golf league.

After spending years disrupting professional golf with enormous contracts and prize money, LIV now faces the possibility that its attempted comeback will never reach the first tee.