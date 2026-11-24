There’s been no shortage of encouraging updates surrounding Tiger Woods’ long-awaited return to competitive golf, but the latest revelation might be the most promising yet.

While recent reports have suggested that Woods is rediscovering some of his impressive driving power, questions remain about his ability to physically endure four consecutive rounds of competitive golf.

During the November 24 episode of Barstool Sports’ Fore Play podcast, co-host Frankie Borrelli shared some information about Woods’ daily workout routine that should provide golf fans with some renewed optimism.

“We heard that Tiger Woods has been working out and walking on an incline every single day for three miles,” Borrelli said.

Considering everything Woods has endured physically over the last several years, his apparent commitment to such a demanding daily routine is an encouraging development.

The 15-time major champion is scheduled to make his return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December.

Tiger Woods Appears to Be Addressing Biggest Obstacle to Comeback

For much of Woods’ career following his devastating 2021 car accident, the biggest concern hasn’t necessarily been whether he can still swing a golf club at an elite level.

It’s been whether his body can withstand the physical demands of tournament golf.

The last time Woods completed 72 holes at a traditional tournament was the 2024 Masters. He extended his record for consecutive cuts made at Augusta National to 24 before shooting an 82 on Saturday and a 77 on Sunday, finishing at 16-over par.

Woods subsequently missed the cut at each of the remaining three majors that year.

His road back to competitive golf became even more difficult in 2025 when he ruptured his left Achilles tendon while training for a comeback. He also underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in October of that year.

All of this is to say, walking three miles on an incline every day represents a considerable amount of physical activity for someone with Woods’ extensive injury history.

Hopefully that preparation can translate to the golf course in December.

Hero World Challenge Will Provide Valuable Test for Tiger Woods

It’s difficult to know what constitutes a realistic expectation for Woods when he tees it up at Albany Golf Club on December 3.

The 20-player field features some of the best golfers in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

One nice thing about this tournament is that it is a no-cut event. That means that Woods will have the chance to test himself for four straight days of competition regardless of how he performs.

How he performs is certainly what is on most golf fans’ minds, however. The initial excitement of seeing him back on the course will quickly give way to questions about what his golf game looks like.

Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time, but also one of the greatest competitors of all time. Given what we’ve seen throughout his career, I would say it’s unlikely he is just there for fun.

Getting through four rounds without any significant physical setbacks would be a huge development for Woods.

If the details of his workout routine are accurate, he seems to be specifically focused on that aspect of the tournament.