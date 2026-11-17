Did the Internet Invitational just receive the first real threat to its existence? Probably not, but a Barstool employee is threatening to destroy the event simply because the founder and his boss, Dave Portnoy, has confirmed that he will never be invited.

Kirk Minihane, who hosts The Kirk Minihane Show on the Barstool Sports network, has been quite vocal about how upset he is that he’s never been invited to participate in the Internet Invitational. Calling YouTube golfers circle-jerk p—ies, he’s clearly trying to bring controversy to the industry, which he feels would add more drama to the event. Given his anti-PC culture reputation, few should be surprised.

However, a recent video in which he blasted YouTube golfers was posted by the main Barstool account and then deleted because Portnoy didn’t want commentary from his own staff potentially ruining what Barstool and Bob Does Sports were trying to create—the greatest YouTube golf series ever made.

Minihane Has Taken It Personally

Admittedly bitter and jealous that he’ll never be invited, Minihane is now taking aim at the event. “I’m going to take down the Internet Invitational. No matter what it takes, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it doesn’t happen. I’m going to do my best to now ruin this event.”

He threatened to do everything in his power to take aim at the competitors, to expose the event, and in one moment of the show, he said he might quit the company, just so he can spoil the results.

Portnoy Says Minihane Will Never Be Involved

Portnoy is sticking to his guns that Minihane will never be included in the event. “The first year @kirkmin is in the Invitational will be the last year it happens,” said Portnoy. He also commented on the reason Barstool took the clip of Minihane trashing YouTube golf down.

“Trying to diffuse a Kirk bomb… if you just do the wrong cord…” He said he just pictures Minihane’s face on the bomb and that he’s trying to diffuse it without it exploding all over everybody. “And it’s ticking and you just don’t want to do the wrong thing..”

Portnoy says that he doesn’t care what Minihane says about the Internet Invitational because he’s tried to destroy the event for years. “He wasn’t invited, he went crazy, he’s attacking people.. he’s doing Kirk.”

Barstool Is Not Trying to Ruin Their Own Event

Portnoy argued that the event has gotten so big and he and Bob Does Sports are on the verge of doing something so massive, it’s hard to destroy now. “Biggest YouTube golf event of all time,” said Portnoy.

If Minihane wants to try and destroy things in his world, that’s fine. But Barstool as a company isn’t going to jump on board to promote his show as he does so. “Let’s not make it seem like we’re trying to destroy it,” says Portnoy. “This is a huge thing we’re building. A lot of time, lot of effort, lot of people and rather than have a Kirk-bomb go off, just do it with the Minifans.”