Brooks Koepka is making an unusual addition to his schedule as the PGA Tour prepares to conclude its 2026 season.

The five-time major champion is set to compete in the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia from November 19-22, marking his first appearance in the tournament.

The decision comes after a disappointing first season back on the PGA Tour following his departure from LIV Golf, with Koepka continuing to search for the form that once made him one of the most feared competitors in the game.

According to the PGA Tour’s official tournament preview, Koepka will make his RSM debut after spending much of the fall competing internationally.

The appearance gives him another opportunity to test his game before turning his attention to 2027.

Brooks Koepka Makes First Career Appearance at RSM Classic

Koepka’s decision to enter the RSM Classic comes as the tournament prepares to determine the final FedExCup Fall standings.

For many players, the event carries considerable significance, with PGA Tour playing privileges and access to certain tournaments in 2027 hanging in the balance.

Koepka, however, faces a different situation.

The 36-year-old remains exempt on the PGA Tour through 2028 following his victory at the 2023 PGA Championship, meaning his membership isn’t in jeopardy regardless of how he performs this weekend.

Instead, the tournament represents another opportunity to rediscover his best golf following a frustrating season.

Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in January after leaving LIV Golf, but he struggled to recapture the consistency that helped him win five major championships.

His best PGA Tour finish came at the Cognizant Classic in March, where he tied for ninth. He ultimately failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

After his final round at the Wyndham Championship in August, Koepka delivered a harsh assessment of his own performance, expressing disappointment with his results and frustration over his putting.

Although he hasn’t competed on the PGA Tour since that event, Koepka made three DP World Tour appearances during the fall.

His strongest result came at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he finished tied for sixth, offering some encouragement heading into the final weeks of the year.

Koepka Looks to Regain Form Ahead of 2027 PGA Tour Season

Koepka’s slated appearance at the RSM Classic comes amid significant changes to his preparation.

The former world No. 1 has begun working with respected putting instructor Brad Faxon and swing coach Darren May.

The changes follow a season in which Koepka repeatedly expressed frustration with his putting, an area that has prevented him from consistently capitalizing on his ball-striking ability.

Koepka enters the RSM Classic ranked 131st on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting, according to Golfweek.

His work with the new instructors could make the RSM Classic an interesting test of whether those adjustments translate into improved results under tournament conditions.

The tournament is also the final official PGA Tour event of 2026, allowing Koepka to build momentum before the offseason.

He is scheduled to participate in the Farmers Insurance Skins Game later this month and the PNC Championship alongside his father, Bob, in December.

Whether the RSM Classic produces a breakthrough remains to be seen, but Koepka’s unusual appearance provides another opportunity to take a meaningful step toward rediscovering his championship form.