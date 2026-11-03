Rory McIlroy Gets Message From Race to Dubai Rival Ahead of Abu Dhabi

The DP World Tour season is entering its decisive stage, with the Race to Dubai title still within reach for several of the tour’s leading players. The Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links is a crucial playoff stop, with two events left before the season finale. Players are under pressure to improve their positions.

Eugenio Chacarra arrives in Abu Dhabi after producing an impressive campaign, with three DP World Tour victories helping him move to the top of the standings. Rory McIlroy aims to close the gap and stay in contention this week, while Patrick Reed joins the leading group, keeping the season-long title race competitive.

The tournament will also see defending champion Aaron Rai return to Yas Links, alongside several established names. Abu Dhabi’s results could shape the Race to Dubai before its final event.

Eugenio Chacarra Excited to Play Alongside Childhood Idol Rory McIlroy

Eugenio Chacarra has expressed his excitement about playing alongside Rory McIlroy for the first time at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Chacarra described Rory McIlroy as one of his childhood idols and said that the opportunity to share a group with him would be special.

“I’m excited, you know, I dream of playing with the best players in the world, and I got a chance to play with Rory, first time playing with Rory,” Chacarra said in a press conference.

“So it’s a guy that I’ve been watching play since I was little. He’s one of my idols. So yeah, I’m super excited for the opportunity.”, he added.

Chacarra welcomed learning from successful McIlroy but said he’d focus on his own game and compete without hesitation.

“Everything I can learn from him, it’s a round that I’m gonna be looking and being seen, but I’m gonna go play my game, and I know if I’m playing my game, I can compete with them,” he added.

Chacarra has strong reasons to trust his current form. He has recorded three victories on the DP World Tour this season and climbed to a career-best 37th in the world rankings.

He also leads the Race to Dubai standings, putting him in a strong position heading into the playoffs.

The Spaniard previously played alongside major champions Justin Rose and Min Woo Lee during the opening rounds of another event.

He said he enjoyed those experiences and hopes to make the most of another opportunity to compete with one of golf’s leading players.

Rory McIlroy Chases Eighth Race to Dubai Title

While Chacarra is looking forward to playing alongside one of his childhood heroes, McIlroy has a significant season-long target in sight.

McIlroy is pursuing an eighth Race to Dubai title, matching Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight season-long championships.

McIlroy sits third with 3,144.9 points, trailing Chacarra, who leads with 4,143.9.

Patrick Reed occupies second place with 3,474.6 points. McIlroy therefore faces a 999-point deficit heading into the Abu Dhabi event.

However, the race remains open. 3,500 points are available across the Abu Dhabi Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The winner in Abu Dhabi receives 1,500 points, while the final event offers another 2,000.

A victory at Yas Links would help McIlroy reduce the gap, but it would not automatically secure the season-long title. Chacarra and Reed remain direct competitors, and their performances will also influence the standings.

Aaron Rai adds another storyline as he returns to defend his Abu Dhabi title. Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott and Jon Rahm are also among the notable names in the field.

With the final two events carrying significant points, McIlroy’s meeting with Chacarra comes at an important stage of the season.

Chacarra will have the opportunity to compete alongside his childhood idol, while both players remain focused on their respective goals in the Race to Dubai.