Rory McIlroy Accuses LIV Golf of Wanting to ‘Destroy’ DP World Tour

Professional golf remains uncertain as the relationship between the established tours and LIV Golf enters another critical phase. LIV Golf’s future and the DP World Tour’s pending decisions ahead of the new season have renewed questions about power in men’s professional golf.

The DP World Tour faces a crucial period as leaders shape membership policies, commercial partnerships and the schedule beyond 2027. LIV Golf’s shifting stance has players uncertain about their next steps. At the Abu Dhabi Championship, Rory McIlroy questioned golf’s broader state.

The Northern Irishman was asked about recent comments from DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings during his pre-tournament press conference. His response added another layer to the ongoing debate over LIV Golf and the European circuit’s future.

Rory McIlroy Backs Guy Kinnings Over LIV Golf Claims at Augusta

Rory McIlroy backed DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings’ claim that LIV Golf sought to destroy the tour, saying league representatives discussed their intentions with people at Augusta during the Masters. He also questioned LIV’s recent change in approach.

“Yeah, I do. I do agree. Yeah, I do. I agree with everything that Guy said,” McIlroy said ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

He cited LIV Golf’s impact in attracting players and sponsors and intensifying financial competition. McIlroy also made a direct claim about talks at Augusta.

“They were going around Augusta saying they wanted to destroy The European Tour,” he said.

McIlroy repeated the allegation, saying Augusta officials had been told LIV Golf intended to do so. He spoke after DP World Tour CEO Kinnings told “The Scotsman” he had heard similar claims from trusted golf contacts.

McIlroy questioned LIV Golf’s “completing, not competing” message, calling the shift ironic and at odds with earlier comments from representatives.

“And then, it’s ironic that a week later, now they are talking about completing and not competing and all that,” McIlroy said.

The Northern Irishman said recent developments have strengthened the DP World Tour, with players eager to return and the tour in its strongest position in years.

He questioned LIV Golf’s financial model, saying its funding of the Asian Tour’s International Series offered no lasting support. The Tour later renewed partnerships with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

McIlroy’s comments reflect a wider shift in professional golf, with the DP World Tour looking to strengthen its position and build new partnerships.

Guy Kinnings Outlines DP World Tour Plans Beyond 2027

Guy Kinnings defended the DP World Tour’s approach to LIV Golf as it prepares for 2027.

Members joining LIV Golf 2.0 will be barred from the circuit, though selected players who boost smaller events could receive limited sponsor invitations.

Kinnings told “The Scotsman” that the policy was designed to protect the tour and its members.

He also stressed that the invitations would not create a special exemption category or apply to Rolex Series events.

The CEO cited strong cash reserves, record sponsorship and over $1 billion contracted across the tour, noting sponsorship grew more than 100% from 2019 to 2025.

Kinnings said talks are underway to extend the PGA Tour Strategic Alliance beyond 2027. Both sides want to continue, and he is confident they’ll reach an agreement.

The 2028 schedule is under review. With the PGA Tour expected to run February through August, Kinnings sees a chance for the DP World Tour to strengthen its international calendar from September to January.

He said options include focusing more on Rolex Series events and national opens, adjusting prize funds and considering external investment.

The DP World Tour is preparing for a new era in professional golf. McIlroy sees recent developments strengthening its position, while Kinnings aims to protect members and ensure a sustainable future.