The 2026 RSM Classic field features a mix of major champions, rising stars and PGA Tour veterans looking to secure their playing status for next season. The tournament began on November 19, at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and runs through November 22.
Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, teenage standout Blades Brown, Tony Finau and defending champion Sami Välimäki are among the notable names competing in the PGA Tour’s final event of the FedExCup Fall schedule.
With a $7.4 million purse and valuable FedExCup positioning on the line, the RSM Classic carries significant implications beyond determining the tournament champion.
Full 2026 RSM Classic Field
Here is the complete list of players competing in the RSM Classic, per PGA Tour:
- Åberg, Ludvig
- Bauchou, Zach
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bidé, Francisco
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Bradley, Keegan
- Brennan, Michael
- Brown, Blades
- Campos, Rafael
- Castillo, Ricky
- Cauley, Bud
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Collet, Tyler
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Ewart, A.J.
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Ford, David
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gonzalez, Emilio
- Gordon, Will
- Greyserman, Max
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hall, Harry
- Harman, Brian
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Horschel, Billy
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- James, Ben
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Koepka, Brooks
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, K.H.
- Li, Haotong
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Mazzoli, Stefano
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
- Noh, S.Y.
- Novak, Andrew
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Parry, John
- Paul, Jeremy
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Penge, Marco
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Saddier, Adrien
- Sanderson, Calen
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Shipley, Neal
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Smalley, Alex
- Smith, Jordan
- Smotherman, Austin
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Vilips, Karl
- Walker, Danny
- Wallace, Matt
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
- Yu, Kevin
RSM Classic Day 1 Results: Jesper Svensson Takes Early Lead
The opening round of the 2026 RSM Classic took place on Thursday, with players navigating challenging weather conditions at Sea Island Golf Club.
Jesper Svensson emerged as the first-round leader after shooting an impressive 8-under-par 64 on the Plantation Course. Svensson finished his round with four consecutive birdies, putting himself in an excellent position heading into Friday.
Max Greyserman and Garrick Higgo followed closely behind at 7-under-par after each recording rounds of 65 on the Plantation Course.
Michael Thorbjornsen also delivered one of Thursday’s strongest performances, shooting a 6-under 64 on the more difficult Seaside Course. Thorbjornsen made seven birdies during his round, including five across a seven-hole stretch, despite dealing with rain and wind.
The difference between the two courses is important when evaluating the opening-round leaderboard. The Plantation Course plays as a par 72, while the Seaside Course is a par 70, meaning players faced different scoring opportunities throughout the day.
How to Watch the 2026 RSM Classic
Golf fans can watch the RSM Classic throughout the weekend on Golf Channel, which is providing television coverage of all four rounds.
The tournament is also available through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, with featured-group coverage allowing viewers to follow some of the biggest names in the field.
2026 RSM Classic TV schedule (all times Eastern):
- Thursday, November 19: 12–3 p.m. ET – Golf Channel
- Friday, November 20: 12–3 p.m. ET – Golf Channel
- Saturday, November 21: 1–4 p.m. ET – Golf Channel
- Sunday, November 22: 1–4 p.m. ET – Golf Channel
PGA Tour Live streaming coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday through ESPN+. Viewers can also stream Golf Channel’s televised coverage through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app with an eligible television subscription.
For fans who prefer radio coverage, PGA Tour Radio is available through SiriusXM and PGATour.com/liveaudio.
RSM Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, How to Watch