The 2026 RSM Classic field features a mix of major champions, rising stars and PGA Tour veterans looking to secure their playing status for next season. The tournament began on November 19, at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and runs through November 22.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, teenage standout Blades Brown, Tony Finau and defending champion Sami Välimäki are among the notable names competing in the PGA Tour’s final event of the FedExCup Fall schedule.

With a $7.4 million purse and valuable FedExCup positioning on the line, the RSM Classic carries significant implications beyond determining the tournament champion.

Full 2026 RSM Classic Field

Here is the complete list of players competing in the RSM Classic, per PGA Tour:

Åberg, Ludvig

Bauchou, Zach

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bidé, Francisco

Blair, Zac

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Brown, Blades

Campos, Rafael

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Collet, Tyler

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Duncan, Tyler

Dunlap, Nick

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Ford, David

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gonzalez, Emilio

Gordon, Will

Greyserman, Max

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

James, Ben

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Koepka, Brooks

Kohles, Ben

Koivun, Jackson

Kuchar, Matt

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Li, Haotong

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Mazzoli, Stefano

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Noh, S.Y.

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Parry, John

Paul, Jeremy

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Saddier, Adrien

Sanderson, Calen

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Springer, Hayden

Stanger, Jimmy

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Ventura, Kristoffer

Vilips, Karl

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Dylan

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Yu, Kevin

RSM Classic Day 1 Results: Jesper Svensson Takes Early Lead

The opening round of the 2026 RSM Classic took place on Thursday, with players navigating challenging weather conditions at Sea Island Golf Club.

Jesper Svensson emerged as the first-round leader after shooting an impressive 8-under-par 64 on the Plantation Course. Svensson finished his round with four consecutive birdies, putting himself in an excellent position heading into Friday.

Max Greyserman and Garrick Higgo followed closely behind at 7-under-par after each recording rounds of 65 on the Plantation Course.

Michael Thorbjornsen also delivered one of Thursday’s strongest performances, shooting a 6-under 64 on the more difficult Seaside Course. Thorbjornsen made seven birdies during his round, including five across a seven-hole stretch, despite dealing with rain and wind.

The difference between the two courses is important when evaluating the opening-round leaderboard. The Plantation Course plays as a par 72, while the Seaside Course is a par 70, meaning players faced different scoring opportunities throughout the day.

How to Watch the 2026 RSM Classic

Golf fans can watch the RSM Classic throughout the weekend on Golf Channel, which is providing television coverage of all four rounds.

The tournament is also available through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, with featured-group coverage allowing viewers to follow some of the biggest names in the field.

2026 RSM Classic TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Thursday, November 19: 12–3 p.m. ET – Golf Channel

Friday, November 20: 12–3 p.m. ET – Golf Channel

Saturday, November 21: 1–4 p.m. ET – Golf Channel

Sunday, November 22: 1–4 p.m. ET – Golf Channel

PGA Tour Live streaming coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday through ESPN+. Viewers can also stream Golf Channel’s televised coverage through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app with an eligible television subscription.

For fans who prefer radio coverage, PGA Tour Radio is available through SiriusXM and PGATour.com/liveaudio.