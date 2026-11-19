Tiger Woods will play his first individual tournament in more than two years next month.

The 15-time major champion announced Tuesday that he will play the Hero World Challenge. He hosts the event in the Bahamas for his foundation.

The Hero has no cut, so Woods will play 72 holes for the first time since the 2024 Masters. Returning to the course was a cause for celebration for the 50-year-old, and that celebration extended off the course on Wednesday.

TGR Foundation marked its 30th anniversary Wednesday. Woods launched it Nov. 18, 1996, with his parents, Earl and Tida Woods.

The foundation has reached more than 3 million young people. That includes more than 217,000 students served directly through its Learning Labs and Earl Woods Scholar Program.

Tiger Woods Announces Personal News

Woods named his 30 years of work his biggest achievement. Woods’ father had an immense contribution in both his life and his foundation. On the day of the 9/11 attack, Woods decided to change the world.

“On September 11, 2001, I began a long drive home from St. Louis,” he said. “That trip gave me time to reflect on the tragedies that had occurred and the larger impact I hoped the Foundation could have on the world.”

The foundation began with junior golf clinics at public courses.

“Just a few months after I turned pro, my parents and I launched the Foundation,” he said. “We started with what we knew then: junior golf clinics. All of this comes back to my parents. One hundred percent of it. Without their guidance in my youth, there is no TGR Foundation. After that drive home from St. Louis in 2001, I wanted to build something that lasted longer.”

His parents taught him to get the work done before engaging in anything else.

“My mom was strict about that, and I am thankful for it now,” he said. “I could hit a golf ball, but there is no way I could get into Stanford without the education my parents insisted on.”

His father taught him to impact as many lives as possible. “Just help one person every day. That is it,” Woods’ father used to say to him. He is taking that lesson and is going to expand the Learning Labs.

New labs will open in Los Angeles in 2027, Atlanta in late 2027 and Augusta in 2028. Woods has always. Earl’s intensive training built Woods’ competitive mentality.

There are also the negative aspects. Earl’s extramarital affairs created mental pressure for the young star and the strict discipline also took a toll on him. But it is undeniable that without his father, Woods might not be where he is.

Tiger Woods Could Play in PNC Championship

Woods could also play the PNC Championship with his 17-year-old son, Charlie. The event runs Dec. 17-20.

He has not announced his plans. The Hero appearance raises the likelihood he plays with Charlie.

Organizers are holding a spot for Woods and Charlie. Team Woods has played the event five times since 2020 and finished second in 2024. They sat out last year while Woods recovered from back surgery.