Max Homa is entering the final week of the PGA Tour season in a precarious position, with two potentially valuable opportunities for 2027 hanging in the balance.

The six-time PGA Tour winner currently sits at No. 60 in the FedExCup Fall standings. This is relevant because the top 60 spots get guaranteed entry into the first two Signature Events of next season.

But Homa won’t be competing in this week’s RSM Classic, leaving his fate in the hands of other players as the PGA Tour’s 2026 fall schedule reaches its conclusion.

According to a November 17 Associated Press report published by Golf Channel, Homa had previously fallen outside the top 60 before climbing back into the final qualifying position.

Now, with the RSM Classic beginning November 19, he risks losing that position without hitting another competitive shot.

Max Homa Could Lose Valuable PGA Tour Opportunities

The FedExCup Fall standings determine more than which players retain their PGA Tour cards.

Golfers finishing between Nos. 51 and 60 earn exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational through the Aon Next 10 qualification system.

Both tournaments are Signature Events, featuring elite fields, significant prize money, and opportunities to compete against many of the world’s top players.

For Homa, the Genesis Invitational carries additional significance. He won the tournament in 2021, defeating Tony Finau in a playoff at Riviera Country Club.

But his place in the 2027 field is anything but secure through the current standings.

The 35-year-old entered last week’s Austin Championship outside the top 60 before finishing tied for 14th, shooting a final-round 67 to finish 13-under.

That result moved him up one position, from No. 61 to No. 60, according to the PGA Tour’s official tournament preview.

Ben Kohles is immediately behind Homa at No. 61 after finishing runner-up in Austin, and he is among the players who could affect the final standings.

With Homa absent from the RSM Classic field, he cannot improve his points total this week.

If he were overtaken, it wouldn’t necessarily prevent Homa from playing in either signature event, as other qualification routes exist.

It would eliminate the guaranteed entries available through his current standings position, however.

Homa’s Difficult 2026 Season Could Bring Another Setback

Homa’s uncertain position reflects a challenging period for a player who was once among the PGA Tour’s most consistent contenders.

After reaching a career-high No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2023, Homa endured a prolonged stretch of disappointing results.

Homa has shown some signs of improvement lately, including the previously mentioned top-15 finish in Austin.

Still, he finds himself in a precarious position in the FedExCup Fall standings, a far cry from his standing among the game’s elite just a few years ago.

The RSM Classic runs November 19-22 at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, concluding the FedExCup Fall schedule and finalizing the relevant standings.

Players competing this week have one final opportunity to improve their positions, while Homa can only watch the results unfold.

His standing inside the top 100 means his full PGA Tour membership is not at risk from this particular scenario.

But losing guaranteed access to Pebble Beach and the Genesis Invitational would represent a frustrating setback for a golfer looking to regain his place among the sport’s elite.

For Homa, he might be watching the tournament as intently as fans this weekend, hoping his position can hold.