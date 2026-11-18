Tiger Woods is making his long-awaited return to the world of professional golf, and son Charlie could play a role in his comeback.

Woods announced this week that he would be playing in the Hero World Challenge at the start of December, his first professional event in two years. Woods has navigated a series of major injuries and a DUI arrest during that time, but has finally recovered enough to hit the golf course.

Tiger Woods Could Involve Charlie Woods in Comeback Plans

USA Today’s Mark Giannotto suggested that Woods will return with a heavily abbreviated schedule, saving his energy for some of the schedule’s biggest tournaments. Giannotto noted that the 50-year-old golfer could be planning to take the course with son Charlie at a special upcoming event, however.

“After the Hero World Challenge on Dec. 3-6, Woods’ next appearance could be at the PNC Championship slated for Dec. 19-20 in Orlando, Florida,” Giannotto wrote. “Woods and his son, Charlie, have been regulars at the PGA Tour’s annual father-son event in recent years, though they did not play in last year’s event as Tiger Woods recovered from back surgery. Golfweek previously reported that PNC Championship organizers are holding a spot in the 2026 field in case Woods is healthy enough to compete.”

Woods has not made any announcement on his plans, however, and could make a determination based on how his return to the Hero World Challenge plays out.

Tiger Woods Faces Career Decisions

As Golf.com’s Sean Zak noted, Woods would be eligible to compete in the PGA Tour Champions, but is not expected to join the senior circuit.

“Instead, he’ll be playing against some of the best players in the world, like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Chris Gotterup and others,” Zak wrote. “They all hit it further than him, have been competing constantly over the last two years and don’t battle the degrading elements of aging on their body the way Woods does.”

But Zak noted that Woods has made significant progress in the last eight months, when his foundation hosted the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, but he did not compete.

“He spent most of March competing in the simulator golf league he co-founded, TGL, on behalf of his team, Jupiter Links GC,” Zak wrote.

That was interrupted by his March arrest on suspicion of DUI, which led to a two week stay at a treatment facility in Europe.