Tyrrell Hatton enjoyed one of the biggest victories of his career on November 15, but the former LIV Golf star’s triumph came with an unusual disappointment.

Hatton dominated the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, defeating Rory McIlroy by five strokes to capture his ninth DP World Tour title and sixth Rolex Series victory.

The Englishman, who had already attracted attention for a controversial incident during the tournament, finished third in the season-long Race to Dubai standings.

Ordinarily, a finish that high would put a golfer in an excellent position to secure one of the 10 PGA Tour cards awarded through the DP World Tour’s eligibility pathway.

However, Hatton was excluded from the list of eligible recipients, leaving him without a PGA Tour card for 2027 despite his remarkable performance.

Tyrrell Hatton Misses PGA Tour Card Despite Winning in Dubai

The PGA Tour announced its 10 qualifying players on November 15, with Eugenio Chacarra and Patrick Reed leading the group.

Hatton’s absence was particularly notable considering he finished ahead of Reed in the overall Race to Dubai standings.

Reed, another former LIV Golf player, completed his return to the PGA Tour after spending 2026 competing on the DP World Tour.

According to Brentley Romine of Golf Channel, Hatton was ineligible to receive a PGA Tour card because he remains suspended by the organization following his involvement with LIV Golf.

The restriction was already in place before his victory in Dubai, meaning even a dominant performance wasn’t enough to secure his return to the American circuit.

This tournament result shows off some of the lingering ramifications from LIV Golf’s collapse.

Without his PGA Tour suspension, Hatton’s third-place Race to Dubai finish would have put him comfortably in position to earn a card.

Instead, another former LIV golfer, Patrick Reed, is securing his Tour card despite finishing behind Hatton in the standings, because Reed already served his suspension.

It’s an unprecedented situation and one that will be worth monitoring as other big names such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau potentially look for paths back to the PGA Tour.

Tyrrell Hatton’s Victory Strengthens Ryder Cup Ambitions Despite PGA Tour Setback

Although Hatton missed out on a PGA Tour card, his performance in Dubai provided plenty to be happy about.

The Englishman closed with a six-under 66, finishing at 15 under par and five strokes ahead of McIlroy.

According to the DP World Tour’s official victory recap, Hatton joined Jon Rahm as the most successful players in Rolex Series history with six victories.

He also earned $750,000 from the Race to Dubai bonus pool for finishing third in the season-long standings, his highest career finish in the competition.

The victory came just one week after Hatton finished runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship, completing an impressive stretch to close out his season.

Now, his attention is shifting toward another important goal.

As Sky Sports reported following his victory, Hatton climbed to second in the European Ryder Cup rankings as he pursues a spot on Luke Donald’s team for the 2027 competition in Ireland.

Hatton also expressed his ambition to capture his first major championship after finishing inside the top seven at both the Masters and U.S. Open in 2026.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his PGA Tour status, Hatton’s strong finish to the season demonstrates that his competitive career isn’t being defined solely by the fallout from LIV Golf.

His victory in Dubai may not have secured a PGA Tour card, but it showed that he can still more than hold his own at the highest levels of competitive golf.