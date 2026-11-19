Tiger Woods has taken on a golf course project that will give Northern Ireland something it hasn’t seen in more than a century. The 15-time major champion and his design team are behind a new course on the country’s Causeway Coast. Galgorm Resort announced the plans on Instagram, sharing where the course will sit and why its eventual opening will be a milestone for golf in Northern Ireland.

Woods has spent much of his career trying to figure out how to play the world’s best courses. His work with TGR Design puts him on the other side of that process. In Northern Ireland, he’ll help shape a course in a region already known for links golf.

Tiger Woods and TGR Design Are Creating Bellarena Golf Links

Galgorm Resort used its Instagram announcement to confirm the name of the course and Woods’ involvement. It also identified the two companies developing the project.

“Tiger Woods and TGR Design are creating Bellarena Golf Links on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast,” the resort announced.

The resort then offered a more specific look at where the course will sit. It also shared a detail that put the scale of the announcement into perspective.

“Set between Lough Foyle and the River Roe, beneath Binevenagh, Bellarena will be the first new championship links to open in Northern Ireland in more than a century,” the resort added. “Developed by Galgorm Collection with Reef Destinations.”

That distinction gives Bellarena a place in Northern Ireland’s golf history before anyone has played a hole. The country already has famous links courses, including Royal Portrush and Royal County Down.

Bellarena will give golfers another reason to plan a trip. This is especially true if they’ve already played some of the more familiar stops.

The setting is part of the draw, too. Galgorm’s description puts the course between two bodies of water with Binevenagh rising above it.

For anyone curious about what Woods and his team will do with the property, the first look at a course routing will tell a lot more about how those features come into play.

Bellarena Gives Golf Legend a Different Role in Northern Ireland Golf

Woods’ name will get plenty of people to pay attention to Bellarena. The more interesting question is what golfers will recognize about his approach once they can see the layout. Where the team puts the greens and how it uses the terrain will do more to answer that than any announcement could.

Galgorm’s announcement centered on the site, the people behind the project and what the opening will mean. It gave golfers a name to follow while leaving the details of the playing experience for another day.

For Northern Ireland, that opening will mark the end of a wait that stretches back for more than 100 years. For Woods, it will give golfers a chance to walk a course he helped create on a coastline that already draws visitors for the game. As more details come out, they’ll start to get a sense of where Bellarena might fit on a trip of their own.