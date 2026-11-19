The PGA Tour’s season-ending RSM Classic was supposed to provide Erik van Rooyen with one final opportunity to secure his playing status for 2027. Instead, the two-time PGA Tour winner has suffered a costly injury at arguably the worst possible time.

Van Rooyen withdrew from the tournament on Thursday, November 19, because of a rib injury, according to an announcement from PGA Tour Communications.

His withdrawal comes just days after the South African finished tied for fourth at the Austin Championship, climbing into the final position that would provide conditional PGA Tour status next season.

The 36-year-old entered the week ranked 125th in the FedExCup Fall standings, leaving him with virtually no room for error.

The development adds another twist to the season-ending battle for PGA Tour playing privileges, with several established players fighting to secure their futures.

Erik van Rooyen Withdraws From RSM Classic With Rib Injury

The PGA Tour announced van Rooyen’s withdrawal ahead of Thursday’s opening round at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Bill Haas was added to the field as his replacement.

According to Golf Channel’s November 19 report, van Rooyen entered the tournament sitting exactly on the cutoff for conditional PGA Tour membership in 2027.

Players who finish the FedExCup Fall inside the top 100 secure full playing status for the following season. Those ranked between 101st and 125th receive conditional status, which provides more opportunities to compete, though it is more limited than full status.

Van Rooyen had been working his way toward that threshold following an encouraging stretch of golf.

He recorded two top-10 finishes in his previous three tournaments, including a tie for fourth at the Austin Championship earlier this week.

That performance propelled him to 125th, allowing him to maintain or improve his position at the RSM Classic.

Unfortunately, he won’t get that chance due to his injury.

With the South African unable to earn additional points, other competitors now have an opportunity to pass him in the final standings.

Van Rooyen now faces the possibility of entering 2027 with only past-champion status if he falls outside the top 125.

PGA Tour Winner Faces Uncertain Playing Future in 2027

The withdrawal is especially disappointing considering van Rooyen’s recent form and previous success on the PGA Tour.

The South African earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 2021 Barracuda Championship before adding another title at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

Those accomplishments give him a level of experience that many players fighting to retain their status cannot match.

Nevertheless, professional golf is a tough grind and requires consistent results to maintain your position. Van Rooyen’s past wins don’t guarantee him playing opportunities into 2027.

Securing conditional status would have given the South African golfer a better chance of earning PGA Tour starts in 2027.

Now, he might be relying more on limited or sponsorship exemptions.

Golfweek also identified the PGA Tour’s qualifying school as another potential route back to stronger playing privileges.

This isn’t van Rooyen’s first time in the golf headlines recently. He recently made some outspoken comments about former LIV golfers returning to the PGA Tour, in which he argued that returning players should earn their way back through qualifying.

Now, the two-time Tour winner could find himself facing a qualifying challenge of his own.

The rib injury is a very difficult break for van Rooyen, who, just days ago, put himself in position to preserve his playing privileges.

His final FedExCup Fall position will become clear when the RSM Classic concludes on Sunday, November 22.