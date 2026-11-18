Tiger Woods is preparing to return to competitive golf after more than two years away from world-ranking competition. The 15-time major champion is scheduled to play in the Hero World Challenge from December 3-6 in the Bahamas, an event he hosts and one that will mark another important step in his comeback.

Woods has endured several physical setbacks since his last competitive appearance at the 2024 Open Championship.

The Hero World Challenge will feature several leading players, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka is preparing for the final stretch of his own 2026 campaign after a challenging first season back on the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka Shares His Observation of Tiger Woods

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Speaking on Wake Up Barstool, Koepka revealed that he recently saw Woods hitting balls at The Grove. The five-time major champion said he was not surprised by the announcement of Woods’ return after seeing him practice.

“Yeah, I saw him hitting balls at Grove the other day, so I wasn’t surprised. I knew something was probably-that was probably going to be the case,” Koepka said.

He then shared his assessment of Woods’ practice session, adding, “But yeah, he looked good. He was swinging it nicely, so it’s not shocking to me.”

Koepka’s observation comes as Woods prepares to compete for the first time since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship.

The 50-year-old has undergone multiple procedures, including surgery to repair a nerve impingement in his lower back in September 2024 and another operation to replace a disc in October 2025.

He also ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2025.

Wyndham Clark also welcomed the news during the interview. Asked about Woods’ return, Clark said, “I mean, yeah. The game of golf needs Tiger back. That’s huge. That’s huge.”

However, Clark will not be joining Woods in the Bahamas. He is scheduled to compete at the Nedbank Golf Challenge during the same period and expressed frustration about missing the Hero World Challenge.

The 20-player Hero field also includes exemptions, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland. The event will offer Woods another opportunity to compete after an extended absence.

Brooks Koepka Turns Attention to RSM Classic After Difficult Season

While Woods prepares for his return, Koepka has his own immediate tournament challenge.

The 36-year-old is making his first appearance at the RSM Classic, which runs from November 19-22 at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

It will be his first PGA Tour start since the Wyndham Championship in August.

Koepka has played three DP World Tour events during the fall, with his best result coming at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he finished tied for sixth.

His first season back on the PGA Tour has been difficult. Koepka has gone without a victory, recording one top-10 finish and six top-25 results.

His putting has also been a concern, with his ranking at 131st in Strokes Gained: Putting on the Tour’s 2026 statistics page.

The RSM Classic is the final event of the PGA Tour’s 2026 season, with players competing for important positions in the FedExCup Fall standings.

Koepka entered the week at No. 115, while the top 100 are competing to secure full Tour exemption for 2027.

Koepka remains exempt through 2028 following his 2023 PGA Championship victory, so his playing status is not at stake. Instead, the tournament gives him another chance to build momentum before the next season.