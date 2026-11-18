Brooks Koepka has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his golf career, but the five-time major champion still has something to prove as he looks ahead to 2027.

The 36-year-old has set his sights on representing the United States at the 2027 Ryder Cup, which will take place at Adare Manor in Ireland.

Koepka also admitted that watching international team competitions from the sidelines has been particularly frustrating, saying that missing those opportunities “infuriates” him.

The comments come after a disappointing first season back on the PGA Tour, where Koepka has struggled to regain the form that once made him one of the world’s most feared players.

The former LIV Golf star has already made changes to his preparation and schedule as he attempts to get his career back on track.

However, returning to Team USA appears to be one of his biggest motivations.

Brooks Koepka Admits What ‘Infuriates’ Him About Missing Team Events

Speaking ahead of the RSM Classic, Koepka discussed his ambitions for next season and his desire to return to the Ryder Cup.

“Yeah, I think Adare Manor is a big goal of mine,” Koepka said, according to the PGA Tour’s November 18 report.

Koepka acknowledged that his 2026 season had fallen short of expectations and that he would need to improve his performances to accomplish that goal.

He also discussed the disappointment of watching the recent Presidents Cup without being part of the American team.

Although Koepka has only appeared in one Presidents Cup, he explained how much he values competing alongside other American players and representing his country.

He added that missing those opportunities “kind of infuriates me sitting on the sidelines.”

It’s a revealing admission from a player who has historically been known for his confidence and ability to perform on golf’s biggest stages.

Koepka has competed in four Ryder Cups, representing the United States in 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

However, he was left off the 2025 American team and also missed the 2026 Presidents Cup.

Koepka Faces Important 2027 Season After Disappointing PGA Tour Return

Of course, Koepka’s Ryder Cup ambitions will depend heavily on his ability to improve his results.

The former world No. 1 returned to the PGA Tour in January 2026 after leaving LIV Golf, but his first season back has been a frustrating one.

Earlier this year, Koepka delivered a particularly harsh assessment of his own performances, describing his season as “pathetic.”

Koepka struggled to find consistency and failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

The five-time major champion has since made changes to his swing and coaching setup in hopes of rediscovering his previous form.

He will also compete at the RSM Classic this week, making his first career appearance in the tournament as the PGA Tour’s 2026 season comes to a close.

The 2027 American Ryder Cup team will be captained by Jim Furyk, who has already discussed changes to Team USA’s approach following their struggles in recent Ryder Cups.

Players will start accumulating Ryder Cup points when the 2027 PGA Tour season gets underway.

For Koepka, a return to his previous top-tier form, or at least something close to it, would put him in a strong position to earn a spot representing Team USA in Ireland.