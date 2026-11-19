Charlie Woods appeared to be on his way to another major achievement in his young golf career after producing a historic opening round at the Florida high school state championship.

Unfortunately, the son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods couldn’t maintain his momentum.

The 17-year-old entered Wednesday’s final round of the Florida Class 1A state championship with a two-shot lead after firing a 5-under 67 on Tuesday.

Brutal weather conditions on Wednesday contributed to a difficult second round, and Woods ultimately finished fifth in the individual standings.

The result came just days after Woods officially signed with Florida State University, where he will join fellow highly touted junior golfer Miles Russell in 2027.

Despite the disappointing finish, Woods still managed to make school history during his final high school state championship appearance.

Charlie Woods Falls Short After Historic Opening Round

Woods began the tournament at Mission Resort + Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, on Tuesday, November 17.

His opening-round 67 was the lowest score ever recorded by a Benjamin School golfer at the state championship, giving him a two-shot advantage heading into the final round.

But conditions were considerably more difficult on Wednesday.

According to Alex Peterman of The Palm Beach Post, heavy rain swept across the course while winds regularly approached 20 mph.

Woods struggled early in the round, shooting 4-over on the front nine. His double bogey on the 8th hole ultimately helped erase his lead.

The teenager steadied himself on the back nine, making eight consecutive pars before finishing with a birdie on the 18th.

Nevertheless, his final-round 75 left him at 2-under for the tournament, good for fifth place.

Although he missed out on the individual championship, Woods still finished as the highest-placed golfer representing Benjamin School.

Joey Iaciofano of Oxbridge Academy and Karl Stenson of Circle Christian finished tied for first after 36 holes.

The two remained deadlocked through three playoff holes before darkness and worsening weather forced officials to halt play, leaving them as co-champions.

Karl Stenson is notably the son of former Open Champion Henrik Stenson.

Charlie Woods Prepares for Next Chapter at Florida State

The disappointing finish doesn’t erase what has been an accomplished high school golf career for Woods.

He helped Benjamin School win Florida Class 1A team championships in 2023 and 2025, establishing himself as a key contributor to the program.

His latest tournament also demonstrated his scoring potential, even though the individual title eluded him.

Woods is now preparing to take the next step in his career.

He recently finalized his commitment to Florida State, choosing the Seminoles as the destination for his college golf career.

He will join a highly regarded recruiting class that includes Russell, a three-time AJGA Rolex Boys Player of the Year.

The opportunity gives Woods a chance to continue developing alongside some of the country’s most promising young golfers.

It will also give him more opportunities to prove himself on some of golf’s biggest stages.

His performance at the state championship provided a reminder of both the promise and challenges that lie ahead for Woods.