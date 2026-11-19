Jason Day was once the No. 1 golfer in the world, but the Australian star now finds himself facing an unusual situation as the 2026 PGA Tour season draws to a close.

After a disappointing campaign that saw him miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in 18 years, Day is outside the top 100 in the season-long standings, putting his normal route to full playing status for 2027 out of reach.

Fortunately, the former world No. 1 has a potential lifeline that many other struggling players don’t.

According to Golf Channel’s Steve Coulter, Day is expected to use a special exemption based on his career earnings, allowing his past accomplishments to help secure his PGA Tour future.

The development comes after a difficult season in which the 13-time PGA Tour winner struggled with injuries and missed several important events.

Jason Day Expected to Use Career-Money Exemption for 2027

In a November 17 article examining the PGA Tour’s season-ending eligibility race, Coulter identified Day as one of the notable players sitting outside the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings.

Day entered the final tournament week ranked 103rd, just three positions below the cutoff that normally guarantees full playing status for the following season.

As Day is not competing in the RSM Classic, he won’t be able to improve his position through the final tournament’s leaderboard.

Instead, Coulter noted that Day is expected to rely on an exemption tied to his position on the PGA Tour’s all-time career money list, where he currently ranks 12th.

Under the PGA Tour’s career-money exemption rules, qualifying players ranked among the top 25 or top 50 in career earnings can elect special exemptions for an additional season, subject to eligibility conditions and previous use.

That gives established veterans a potential way to maintain playing privileges even when their recent results fall short of the usual qualification requirements.

For Day, this exemption represents a much-needed safety net after a tough 2026 season.

Injuries Contributed to Jason Day’s Difficult 2026 Season

Day’s potential reliance on a career-based exemption is particularly striking given his history as one of the PGA Tour’s most successful players.

He reached world No. 1 in 2015 and spent years competing at the highest level, establishing himself as one of golf’s biggest names.

But injuries have complicated the latter stages of his career, including persistent back problems that severely affected his 2026 campaign.

Day withdrew from multiple tournaments and missed the Presidents Cup as he struggled to stay healthy.

After failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, Day publicly acknowledged the physical toll of his season and expressed a desire to recover before returning to competition.

The prolonged struggles have created a remarkable contrast between the golfer who once dominated the world rankings and the veteran now potentially relying on his career earnings to secure his place on Tour.

Using the exemption would provide Day an opportunity to regroup, address his health, and attempt to rediscover the form that once made him one of golf’s most formidable competitors.

It would also allow the fan-favorite golfer to maintain regular playing opportunities in 2027.

Whether Day can get healthy and put together a strong 2027 will be a major storyline throughout the season.