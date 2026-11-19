Rain and gusting northeast winds are bearing down on the RSM Classic, and the PGA Tour has put preferred lies for the first two rounds in place at Sea Island Golf Club.

The weather lands with 2027 PGA Tour status at stake for dozens of players, and in 2023, the last time rain soaked this event, only 65 of 156 players finished Round 1.

Round 1 was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET across the Seaside and Plantation courses, with the field moving exclusively to Seaside for the weekend. Rain is forecast for most of the tournament. But as of 3 p.m. EST on Thursday, there had been no stoppage in play due to weather conditions.

RSM Classic Weather Forecast With Rain, Wind and Delay Risk

The PGA Tour lists precipitation chances of 70 percent or higher through Saturday, with heavy rainfall possible on multiple days. Thursday shows a 73 percent chance, with rain early and showers in the afternoon. Winds from the east-northeast run 10 to 20 mph.

Wind adds a second hurdle. Thursday and Friday bring sustained winds between 14 and 18 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph. Saturday is forecast to be harsher, with sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph and a 60 percent chance of rain.

Sunday offers the best scoring window, though forecasts disagree on the wind. One model calls for northwest winds of 9 to 12 mph in the morning and a 10 percent chance of rain, while the PGA Tour’s own outlook lists northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.

Delays have precedent at this event. The 2023 opening round started an hour late, stopped again for 2½ hours that afternoon and was suspended for darkness at 5:17 p.m. Preferred lies, which allow players to lift, clean and place their ball in closely mown areas, are the only weather-related change announced so far.

Ben James, Brooks Koepka, Bubble Players Face High Stakes

Ben James enters Thursday as the favorite at +1850 on DraftKings, ahead of Michael Brennan at +1950 and Jackson Koivun at +2350. James, a rookie with five top-five finishes in 13 starts, has not yet won, and he lost a playoff to Blades Brown at the World Wide Technology Championship. A victory would make him the sixth consecutive first-time winner of this event.

Brennan won twice in 2026, and the field also includes five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who makes his RSM Classic debut at 9:58 a.m. ET alongside Blades Brown and Michael Thorbjornsen. He has not played a PGA Tour event since August.

“I’ve made a few changes kind of in the offseason,” Koepka said, according to the PGA Tour. The field was expanded from 145 to 147 players so Koepka could enter without displacing another Tour member.

The top-100 cutoff determines full PGA Tour status for 2027, and the line is tight. Christiaan Bezuidenhout holds No. 100, Davis Thompson sits 99th, Billy Horschel 101st and Chandler Phillips 102nd. Jason Day, 103rd, is expected to use a career-money exemption.

Players who finish 51st through 60th earn spots in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, and the winner receives $1.332 million and 500 FedExCup points.

Erik van Rooyen, ranked 125th in the FedExCup Fall standings, withdrew with a rib injury before his Thursday tee time, and Bill Haas took his place.