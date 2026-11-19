Brooks Koepka has one more chance to end his PGA Tour season on a high note. The five-time major champion is making his RSM Classic debut this week at Sea Island. It’s the final official event of the season, and several players will spend the weekend watching the FedExCup Fall standings. They might want to keep an eye on Koepka’s scores, too.

The RSM Classic is the last opportunity for players to improve their position before the tour sets its eligibility for next season. Some of them arrived in Georgia knowing a strong finish could change their schedule for all of 2027. Koepka enters the week at No. 115 in the standings, but the PGA Tour will handle his finish differently.

Brooks Koepka Could Extend PGA Tour’s Top-100 Cutoff

The top 100 players in the final FedExCup Fall standings earn exempt status for 2027. The PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program adds a wrinkle. If Koepka moves into the top 100 by Sunday, the player who finishes No. 101 will also earn exempt status.

That distinction matters because Koepka has 15 spots to make up. If he does enough to get there, his jump won’t cost another player full status. The tour will extend the cutoff by one spot instead. The adjustment would also carry through the subsequent conditional eligibility categories.

It’s a scenario that could turn an otherwise uneventful Sunday for Koepka into a big day for someone else. He could finish well off the lead and still make a difference in the standings. The player who ends up at No. 101 could get a better outcome because of where Koepka finishes.

Billy Horschel Opens the RSM Classic Just Outside the Cutoff

Billy Horschel is the most recognizable name sitting right on that line to start the week. He arrived at Sea Island at No. 101, one spot behind Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Davis Thompson sits one spot ahead of Bezuidenhout at No. 99. All three are in the field, so the order could change early in the tournament.

Horschel has four rounds to climb into the top 100 if he makes the cut. Even if Koepka gets there, Horschel would still need to finish at least No. 101 to benefit from the rule. The spot goes to whoever holds that position when the tournament ends.

That’s what makes Koepka worth following even if he falls out of contention for the trophy. The winner will take home $1.33 million and earn a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

Further down the leaderboard, Koepka could have a hand in determining who goes into next season with full status. For a player hovering around No. 101, that could be the biggest result of the week.