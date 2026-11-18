Wyndham Clark has established himself as one of golf’s leading players with a successful run on the PGA Tour. Clark’s schedule has also taken him beyond the regular PGA Tour calendar.

The two-time major champion is preparing for another international appearance before the year ends, adding a different challenge to an already busy season.

As the 2026 golf calendar nears its end, several prominent players are preparing for key events in December. Clark’s upcoming commitments will put him alongside an international field as attention turns to the year’s final tournaments.

Wyndham Clark Delivers 7-Word Message After Tiger Woods Announces Return

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Wyndham Clark welcomed Tiger Woods’ announcement that he will return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge, delivering a seven-word message during his appearance on Wake Up Barstool.

“The game of golf needs Tiger back,” Clark said.

He continued, “That’s huge. That’s huge.” However, the two-time U.S. Open champion also said he was disappointed to miss the tournament this year.

“I’m bummed. I played Hero the last two or three years, and this year, I’m not playing, of course,” Clark added.

Brooks Koepka also shared his reaction to Woods’ return during the interview.

The five-time major champion said he recently saw Woods hitting balls at The Grove and wasn’t surprised by the announcement.

“Yeah, I saw him hitting balls at Grove the other day, so I wasn’t surprised,” Koepka said.

He then added, “But yeah, he looked good. He was swinging it nicely, so it’s not shocking to me.”

Woods’ return will mark his first competitive appearance since the 2024 Open Championship.

The 50-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries, including back surgeries and a ruptured Achilles tendon, which kept him away from competition.

The Hero World Challenge is a 20-player event hosted by Woods in the Bahamas. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama are among the players scheduled to compete.

Wyndham Clark Prepares for Nedbank Golf Challenge Debut

While Clark will miss Woods’ event, he has an important tournament of his own ahead.

The American is set to make his debut at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, from December 3-6.

The tournament recently added another notable name to its field, with Eugenio Chacarra confirmed as an entrant on November 17.

Clark will join a lineup that includes Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and defending champion Kristoffer Reitan.

Clark enters the event after a successful 2026 campaign.

He won the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, adding another major title to his 2023 victory.

He also captured the BMW Championship, opening with two consecutive rounds of 64.

His schedule also explains why he can’t attend the Hero World Challenge, despite welcoming Woods’ return.

Clark’s comments underline the significance of Woods’ presence in the sport, while his own December commitment will bring his successful season to another international stage.