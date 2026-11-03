Rising 15-Year-Old Golfer Dies After Lightning Strike During Tournament

A promising young golfer whose talent had earned her recognition across Thailand has died after being struck by lightning during a junior tournament, leaving her family grieving and raising urgent questions about safety precautions at the event.

According to the Bangkok Post, Aeyavarin “Aeya” Pradubyart died Monday, Nov. 2, a day after being struck by lightning during a junior golf tournament in Thailand.

The teenager was competing in a youth tournament Sunday when a thunderstorm moved through the area.

A 31-year-old female caddie was also injured in the incident and remained under medical supervision.

Young Thai Golfer Dies After Lightning Strike

According to Thai news outlet The Nation, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at a golf course in Bang Nam Priao district.

Rescue workers found Aeya unconscious and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before transporting her to Bang Nam Priao Hospital.

Emergency responders managed to restore her heartbeat, but she remained in critical condition.

She was subsequently transferred to Buddhasothorn Hospital for further treatment.

Despite efforts to save her, the teenager died Monday morning.

Her mother, Natcha, confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media.

The family said Aeya had fought through the night while her father traveled home from Myanmar, where he was working.

He reached the hospital in time to say goodbye.

Family Questions Golf Tournament’s Safety Measures

The teenager’s family has since raised serious questions about the tournament’s safety precautions, including whether play should have been suspended earlier.

Her mother said lightning had struck near the course before the fatal incident.

Despite the deteriorating weather, she alleged that organizers allowed the young golfers to continue playing.

Aeya’s grandmother, Aphorn, said the teenager was near the 11th hole when lightning struck.

The family also questioned why an ambulance was not stationed at the course, alleging that the lack of immediate transportation delayed her arrival at the hospital.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and no detailed public response from tournament organizers was available in the initial reports.

The tragedy has renewed attention on the dangers of playing golf during thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service recommends immediately suspending outdoor sports when thunder is heard and moving participants into substantial enclosed buildings or fully enclosed vehicles.

Play should not resume until at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap.

Aeyavarin Pradubyart Was a Rising Thai Golf Talent

Aeya had already begun building a promising career in junior golf.

The teenager competed regularly in youth tournaments and had earned recognition for her performances at the provincial level.

According to Thairath, she won an event on the Junior Asian Tour at Rayong Green Valley Country Club in March 2026.

She was also registered with the Thai School Golf Union and had been selected as a reserve for Chon Buri’s provincial golf team.

Her achievements reflected years of dedication to a sport in which she was beginning to establish herself.

Following her death, Aeya’s family arranged to bring her home to Pattaya for Islamic funeral rites.

Her mother also urged golf courses and tournament organizers to strengthen emergency procedures to prevent another family from experiencing a similar tragedy.

For Thailand’s junior golf community, the loss is particularly painful.

Aeya’s promising career had barely begun. Her death has now shifted attention toward a question that extends far beyond one tournament: how young athletes can be better protected when severe weather threatens their safety.