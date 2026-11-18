Justin Thomas ended the 2026 season without a win. The two-time PGA Championship winner had two top-10 finishes, earning more than $4 million.

The season fell short of his usual standard. The 33-year-old finished 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings. His last win came at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

A back injury delayed his start to the year. Thomas had surgery on a herniated disk on Nov. 13, 2025. He returned in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. With the 2027 PGA Tour season ahead, Thomas has made a family-centered offseason decision.

Justin Thomas Has Personal News Emerge

Thomas will play the PNC Championship in December with his father, Mike, the event announced Tuesday. Twenty teams of past major or Players Championship winners and their relatives play a 36-hole scramble.

The Thomases won the event in 2020 in their first try. The pair tied for second in 2022 and tied for 13th in 2023. They did not play in 2024 or 2025. This will be their first PNC Championship since 2023.

After the 2020 win, Thomas said, “A part of you didn’t care who won.” He said the week was about a father and son sharing a special moment. Before the 2021 event, he called it “really special” to compete with his father.

The partnership traces back to Thomas’s childhood in Goshen. Mike served as head professional at Harmony Landing Country Club, the foundational home of Thomas’ career and upbringing. His mother, Jani, ran the pro shop.

In 2021, Mike told Global Golf Post that his son was at the course every day. He also said his own father, Paul, a club professional, taught him harshly. Mike decided to be his son’s “friend first, his coach second.” He offered lessons only when he asked.

At age 9, Thomas told his father, “Dad, I really want to get a coach.” Mike told him he already had one in his dad.

Mike is the only coach the star has ever had. He still tutors his son. The family kept a golf ball from each of Thomas’ wins, from junior events to the 2017 PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods & Son Could Also Play PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, could tee up in Orlando, too. The 50-year-old announced Tuesday that he will play the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. It will be his first individual tournament since 2024.

Woods has not announced plans for the PNC Championship. Organizers are holding a spot for him and Charlie.

The duo has played the PNC Championship five times, from 2020 to 2024. They have never won.

The Woods and Thomas families are close. Woods said in 2021 that Charlie is like a little brother to Thomas. He added that Thomas has become the little brother he never had.