It is no surprise when Rickie Fowler commits to a tournament, but it has been quite some time since the star shared the stage with Tiger Woods. The golf legend has dealt with plenty of personal news following a March 27, car accident and subsequent arrest.

All this makes the latest PGA Tour golf news noteworthy.

Woods has not competed in a PGA Tour event since the 2024 Open Championship in July 2024. Aside from Woods’ occasional appearance at TGL events, the star has largely been absent from competitive golf amid multiple injuries. Most recently, Woods stepped away from golf and entered a rehab treatment center in Switzerland.

Now, Woods has officially announced his return to golf, and Fowler will be in the field as well. Woods is scheduled to make his long-awaited return in a matter of weeks at the Hero World Challenge which tees off in the Bahamas on December 3.

TGR Live, a marketing and events company founded by Woods, announced the news and tagged the legendary golfer in an Instagram post.

Fowler and Gary Woodland were also added to the field.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest golf news.

Rickie Fowler Is ‘Good Buddies’ With Tiger Woods

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Fowler’s last tournament was the Baycurrent Classic in Japan on October 11. The golfer struggled throughout the event, finishing No. 71.

During a January TGL event at SoFi Center, Fowler reflected on his close relationship with Woods.

“Yeah, we’re good buddies,” Fowler said of Woods during a January 13, media session. “It’s been fun to get to know Tiger more and more, definitely over the last 15 years.

“Yeah, he’s a good friend, and to have him here hopefully helped us maybe boost some ratings that wasn’t going to come from us just playing. That helps us, him showing up. I thought that was cool for him to be out and be a part of it. It’s just different when he’s around,” Fowler continued.

“He’s still obviously the biggest needle mover in the sport. No one is going to argue that. So yeah, it was fun to have him around tonight.”

Tiger Woods Sends Message on Health Weeks Before Making Return to Golf

It will be interesting to see how well Woods can compete as the star returns to the course. Regardless of where Woods finishes on the Hero World Challenge leaderboard, it will be good to see the legend competing for the first time in more than two years.

During a November 10, interview with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Woods hinted that this announcement could be on the way.

“I’m feeling better, no doubt about that,” ‌Woods explained, per Reuters. “I’ve been training quite a bit.

“… I will be at Hero. I’m there either ⁠way, so I’ll see you there.”

With Fowler and Woods among the notable golfers in the Hero World Challenge, the tournament will not lack for star power. The 2027 season officially starts on January 21, at The American Express tournament in La Quinta, California.