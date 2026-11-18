The Internet Invitational is already the biggest golf tournament on YouTube. With a total prize pool of $4 million this year, each winner walked away with $1.3 million. It sounds like the stakes are about to get a whole lot higher.

During a recent interview, Foreplay’s Riggs — who was one of the three winners this year and a driving force behind putting the tournament together — hinted that the prize pool in 2027 could go up by millions. He teased that he wouldn’t be surprised if it reaches $10-$15 million.

Riggs Explained How the Prize Pool Works

Noting that the prize money is collected by giving out all of the sponsorship money earned (less production costs), the winners divide the ad revenue, and Barstool doesn’t take a profit from those dollars.

This year’s big sponsors included Reese, Dunkin’, WHOOP, and Zyrtec. Given the prize money was $4 million, plus a few challenges worth even more, one has to assume the sponsorship revenue was in the $5-$6 million range.

That doesn’t include the money earned from YouTube views. The 2026 Internet Invitational likely generated between $360K and $800K in AdSense dollars.

What Does That Mean for Next Year?

Riggs explained that Barstool and Bob Does Sports is already talking about plans for next year, including serious expansion. The video series was too big not to pour more into it, and with the numbers, advertisers will line up.

They’ve talked about holding the event more than once per year. They aren’t sold on that idea, but six episodes are likely not enough given the demand for the series. When asked if there were conversations about increasing the pot, Riggs said, “Currently, we’re not taking any money home. We haven’t made any money off it… unless you win money in the event.” He added, “We’re doing that to try and make it as big as we can and get it to a point where I don’t know if we’re going to license it to a streamer, sell part of it… whatever we want to get to.”

He said they wanted to build something massive, pump as much as they could into the prize pool, and attract YouTube’s biggest content creators to take part and heighten the emotions.

“If next year we happen to come up with $15 million in sponsorship dollars and it costs us a couple million in production, you’d be looking at over $10 million in the prize pool.” He added, “I’d be surprised if it doesn’t go in that direction.”

Internet Invitational to Rival The PGA Tour For Prize Money?

In 2026, typical standard PGA Tour tournament purses range from about $6 million to $8 million. That means if the Internet Invitational reaches a $10 million prize pool, it will rival, if not surpass, what the PGA Tour is giving out to professional golfers. That’s an incredible turn of events.

It goes to show how big the Internet Invitational has become after just two years. It’s drawn the attention of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and, given that their numbers crushed LIV Golf’s, is anyone really that surprised?