Rory McIlroy has enjoyed another remarkable season on the DP World Tour, but the Northern Irishman believes one of his biggest rivals could soon become a valuable teammate.

Following a dramatic battle for the Race to Dubai title, McIlroy offered a glowing assessment of former LIV Golf star Eugenio Chacarra, predicting that the Spaniard will have an important role to play for Europe in future Ryder Cups.

McIlroy ultimately edged Chacarra to claim his eighth Race to Dubai crown, tying Colin Montgomerie’s record. However, the 26-year-old Spaniard made the six-time major champion work for every point.

The performance clearly left an impression on McIlroy, who praised Chacarra’s passion and competitive mentality after the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Chacarra has had a remarkable turnaround since leaving LIV Golf, as the Spaniard continues establishing himself among Europe’s leading golfers.

Rory McIlroy Makes Ryder Cup Prediction About Eugenio Chacarra

McIlroy had plenty of reasons to celebrate after securing his fifth consecutive Race to Dubai title on November 15, but he made sure to recognize the player who nearly spoiled his historic achievement.

Speaking after the tournament, McIlroy praised Chacarra’s emotional approach to the game and suggested that his competitive fire could prove invaluable on golf’s biggest international stage.

“He plays with his heart on his sleeve,” McIlroy said, according to the DP World Tour’s official tournament coverage.

McIlroy went even further in his assessment of the Spaniard’s Ryder Cup potential.

“I always view these things in the lens of the Ryder Cup,” McIlroy explained, before predicting Chacarra would become an asset to Team Europe.

Chacarra has yet to make his Ryder Cup debut, but his impressive 2026 campaign has strengthened his case for selection.

He recorded three DP World Tour victories during the season and pushed McIlroy to the final holes of the season-ending championship before narrowly missing out on the Race to Dubai crown.

At one point during Sunday’s final round, Chacarra briefly led the season-long standings by just 0.10 points.

Former LIV Golf Star Makes Remarkable Career Turnaround

Chacarra’s emergence as a potential Ryder Cup contributor is particularly notable given his recent career trajectory.

After leaving LIV Golf, the Spaniard rebuilt his career on the DP World Tour, producing one of the circuit’s most impressive campaigns in 2026.

His success has now earned him dual membership on the PGA Tour, giving him an opportunity to compete regularly against the world’s best players.

The possibility of representing Europe at the 2027 Ryder Cup adds another major incentive.

The event will take place at Adare Manor in Ireland, where Europe will be captained by Luke Donald.

If Chacarra could make the team, he would get to play alongside McIlroy, one of his childhood heroes, instead of competing against him.

After their battle in Dubai, Chacarra called McIlroy the greatest European golfer of all time.

Now, McIlroy has returned the compliments with an endorsement that could mean plenty to a player hoping to make his Ryder Cup debut.

Whether Chacarra earns a place on the 2027 team remains to be seen, but one of Europe’s biggest stars certainly believes he has what it takes.