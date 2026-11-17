YGT has revealed the release dates for the next three episodes of their season. Called Event 3, the three videos’ dates were shared on their official social media page, with Grant Horvat confirming that Episode 1 will drop on November 30th.

Fans of the series have been waiting some time for the event to return, watching the Internet Invitational and the Good Good 50 States in 50 Days events in the meantime. With both now complete, YGT becomes the must-watch series for any YouTube Golf fan.

YGT Has Been Wildly Successful

Your Golf Tour (YGT) has built early momentum in the YouTube golf space. It’s the brainchild of Grant Horvat and the Bryan brothers, who launched it on March 25 with 16 full-time players, four captains, a $500,000 team purse at each regular-season stop and a $1 million individual finale at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The idea was to bring 16 of the most elite YouTube golf content creators together and create a skilled tournament with no professionals. Unlike the Internet Invitational, which mixes skill with average golfers and celebrities, YGT is about really good golf.

The series drew 27 million views in six episodes. While it doesn’t hold a candle to the numbers the Internet Invitational did, it is already outperforming other alternative golf tours.

Fans Had Grown Restless

Right now, it’s anyone’s series to win. Wesley Bryan and Brad Dalke have the early money leads, but the points increase as the videos roll along. The Wild Cards also haven’t been revealed yet, and if chosen correctly, they could change the standings in a hurry.

Fans have gotten restless. One commenter on their Instagram page wrote, “I think this tour is amazing but too much space in between events. I get confused as to when the next one is coming and kind of forget about it. I think that’s where the Internet Invitational stands out.” Another responded that Event 3 was likely held back because of the Internet Invitational, as they didn’t want to compete, and almost everyone involved in the YGT was playing for the Bob Does Sports and Bartstool tournament.

Now that they’re the focus of the big events, fans should be a lot happier.