The PGA Tour’s recent Mexico Open once again brought the spotlight back to VidantaWorld’s luxurious resort located just outside of Puerto Vallarta. Throughout the week of the tournament, many PGA golfers were treated to stunning views at the five-star Grand Luxxe Towers, one of several hot spots at VidantaWorld during the event.

It may have been just a tad bit easier for professional golfers to perform well on the course after waking up to breathtaking views of the Ameca River and mountains. Yet, the premium experience is not exclusive to PGA golfers as fans can also book a similar experience and play the same course as the pros.

The upcoming launch of BON, a luxury theme park that is on the VidantaWorld property, ensures a family-friendly trip option to Mexico as well. Avid golfers can plan a vacation full of rest and relaxation that also includes their partners and kids, even if the family has no desire to hit the links.

The Lakes Course is a par-3 track that is approachable for beginners and expert golfers alike for those looking to include family members on your next golf vacation.

Others may prefer not to leave the spa and the various dining options with VidantaWorld offering a desirable locale for a family, buddies’ or couple’s trip.

Sneak Peak at BON Theme Park Shows Plenty of Promise for VidantaWorld’s Newest Attraction

It does not get much better than taking a gondola ride from your hotel to a day of fun at a luxurious amusement park. Heavy Sports was one of the first outlets to get a sneak peak at the new BON theme park.

Guests staying at VidantaWorld currently have access to Bon’s soft launch with many of the theme park’s rides and attractions now open. Bon will be fully open for all visitors in April 2027.

What can you expect when BON officially launches? VidantaWorld is dubbing BON as the world’s first luxury theme park.

Think Disney World or Universal Studios with a more elevated experience. Just like the resort, the walking path throughout the theme park feels like taking a hike in a rainforest.

For thrill-seekers, there are plenty of rollercoasters in addition to an obstacle course for kids and rides aimed at children of all ages.

Cirque du Soleil’s LUDO Offers Unmatched Innovative Dining Experience

The star of the new BON theme park is LUDO, a Cirque du Soleil show, where guests are surprisingly surrounded by 360-degree views of a unique aquarium. The show is full of pleasant surprises, but the gourmet food may have been our favorite meal at VidantaWorld.

Each dish in the three-course dinner has ties to the show. The lobster bisque and braised short ribs were standouts as the dinner is presented inside a picnic basket with a 3D-meal placed inside with a LUDO-themed backdrop.

There is also good news for dessert lovers as the dining service saves the best for last. At the end of the meal, guests are treated to a dessert tray with each item designed to mimic parts of the LUDO show and characters.

For those who pay for the premium dining option, there is also the advantage of early entry into the LUDO show.

Golfers Have 3 Courses to Choose From at VidantaWorld in Mexico

Avid golfers need not worry about options as you can play different courses from early in the morning into the evening thanks to the lights at The Lakes Course. There are three courses on property with the Greg Norman designed Vidanta Vallarta Course as well as The Nayar Course, designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

As previously mentioned, there is also The Lakes Course, a 10-hole Par-3 option. This may be my favorite Par-3 course I have played thanks to the stunning views and the uniquely designed walk to each hole.

For golfers looking to fine-tune your game, there are also simulators available for guests to rent that measure every aspect of your shot. Additionally, private lessons are available to be booked as well.

After a Day of Golf, Choose From More Than 40 Restaurants

The actual resort property has multiple pools, including swim-up bars and ocean views with the mountains in the backdrop. With more than 40 restaurants on the property, there is plenty for foodies to love about VidantaWorld as well.



Quinto was a personal favorite boasting a rooftop steakhouse that provides stunning views with exquisite dishes all cooked on charcoal.

The Mexico Open Boasted Premium Hospitality Offerings at PGA Tour Event

Lastly, the fall is not exactly known for the PGA Tour golf schedule, but the Mexico Open featured some of the top players in the sport, including Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Ben Griffin and Max Homa among others.

There were plenty of hospitality options available for purchase during the PGA tournament, including spectacular views of the favorite holes featuring all-inclusive food and drinks.

The shade was particularly helpful given the presence of Mexico’s signature sunshine. Many of the hospitality areas boasted views of multiple holes allowing fans to never miss a minute of the action.

It is never too early to start planning for the 2027 Mexico Open, but the good news is there is plenty for golfers and non-golfers alike to enjoy year-round at VidantaWorld.