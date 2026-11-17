Tiger Woods is finally returning to the world of competitive golf, announcing on Tuesday that he plans to compete in next month’s Hero World Challenge.

But whether the golf legend can ever return to his previous form remains a question, with one insider predicting Woods will likely never reach the pinnacle of the sport again.

Tiger Woods Faces Challenges in Return to Competitive Golf

As USA Today’s Mark Giannotto predicted, Woods will “probably” not be able to compete for a Major anymore — and could find victory in simply being able to complete a tournament.

“When he last played, Woods said simply walking 18 holes for four days in a row was a challenge. He talked of the arduous and demanding hours of treatment he needed just to have his body ready for the next round,” Giannotto wrote.

“At the time, Woods was just grateful to be playing a limited schedule again after multiple surgeries to repair serious leg injuries suffered in a 2021 car accident. But he struggled to compete when he did play. Woods finished in 60th place at the 2024 Masters and missed the cut at the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship that year.”

Woods last appeared in official PGA Tour events in 2024, will likely return to a light schedule. Woods is expected to compete at the PNC Championship from Dec. 19-20 in Orlando, Florida, Giannotto added.

“The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Woods on Feb. 18-21, would appear to be the most natural spot for his first official PGA Tour start of the year,” Giannotto wrote. “From there, the focus would likely shift to the four major championships, beginning with The Masters in April.”

Woods is expected to keep a limited schedule to manage the rigors on his body, Giannotto noted, and could be limited to the biggest events on the schedule.

“Don’t expect Woods to suddenly become a week-to-week fixture again,” Giannotto wrote. “He will be selective, with a focus on a handful of marquee events and tournaments connected to his own ventures.”

Tiger Woods Returning From Major Health Issues

Woods missed the 2025 season while recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered while preparing for the Masters, then underwent his seventh back surgery in October 2025 to replace a disc in his lower back that caused pain and limited his mobility, ESPN noted.

The 50-year-old had another major setback in March when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he rolled his SUV in a collision with a trailer. Woods announced later that month that he was stepping away from golf to “seek treatment and focus on my health,” with ESPN reporting that he spent weeks at an inpatient treatment facility in Switzerland.